"New cancelation unlocked" - HasanAbi reacts after learning that he adopted the "most expensive dog breed"

On April 24, 2023, political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" went viral in the streaming community after revealing that he had adopted a new pet. When he showcased it for the first time, the Twitch star mentioned that the puppy is a type of mastiff.

During the same livestream, HasanAbi watched a video titled "TIBETAN MASTIFF 101! Everything You Need to Know About the Tibetan Mastiff" by YouTuber Fenrir Canine Show, in which the latter claimed that the breed of dog was the "most expensive in the world."

Hearing this, the Turkish-American personality joked that adopting the "most expensive" breed would be a "new" way of canceling him:

"Oh, oh! They're f**king expensive! Well, guess what? New cancel... new cancelation unlocked. I just realized."

"This is the Gucci shirt of dogs" - HasanAbi speculates on what people might think about him adopting a mastiff

HasanAbi was two hours into his livestream earlier today when he came across the aforementioned video by Fenrir Canine Show. In it, the latter discussed the Tibetan Mastiff, calling them one of the "most incredible" guardian breeds. He added:

"In my personal opinion, Tibetan Mastiffs are amongst the most incredible guardian breeds on the planet. One good look at these majorly imposing dogs makes it easy to understand why they are the most expensive dog breed in the world! With their long, shaggy manes, these guys really do look like lions."

Timestamp: 02:50:20

The 31-year-old paused the video and joked that adopting a mastiff could potentially become a new way of canceling him. He speculated that people would regard mastiffs as the "Gucci shirt of dogs":

"Motherf**kers are going to be like, 'I know you got this dog from someone else, who couldn't take care of her because she's a massive f**king dog. And I know she's mixed.' Well, I don't really care about any of that. 'This is the Gucci shirt of dogs,' is what people will f**king say."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

HasanAbi's take on adopting the "most expensive" breed of dog was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With over 930 comments, Redditor u/Bluewolf94 stated that the streamer's pet would turn out to be a "very fluffy and adorable dog":

Another Reddit user, u/chamber25, provided their thoughts on why Tibetan Mastiffs are considered to be expensive:

Some of the more relevant reactions were along these lines:

Redditors reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

HasanAbi is a popular Just Chatting streamer who has been actively broadcasting on Twitch since 2018. At the time of writing, he is ranked as the sixth-most popular English-speaking personality, with over 2.5 million followers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes