New Ubisoft co-op shooter Project U announced: Details, registration, and more

French video game developer Ubisoft has announced a brand new session-based co-op shooter. Simply called Project U for now, it is in early development at the moment.

The publisher has opened its doors for gamers to register for a closed beta for the game exclusively on PC. What can players expect from it and how can they register for Project U? Here's all you need to know.

Details from Ubisoft about new co-op shooter Project U are scarce

Ubisoft has described Project U as:

"Codename "Project U" explores a new concept of session-based co-op shooter, where many players unite to prevail against an overwhelming threat!"

Project U is being developed in-house. Since the game is a long way from making a public appearance, no details have been shared about it besides its co-op nature. "Session-based" could imply drop-in-and-out gameplay. But what changes have been brought here remains to be seen.

Since the project will be unveiled to a select group of players, it will be a while before we hear any details about the game. Ubisoft has also provided a small Q&A for players to clear the air with regards to Project U:

Q: Who can register to play in the closed test?

A: Registration is open to all PC players. However, the closed test will only take place in Western Europe (see next question).

Q: Who can participate in the close test?

A: Currently, the closed test will be available for select registrants on PC in the following countries: France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Italy. Note that the game will be entirely in English. Keep an eye on your email to know if you’ve been invited!

Q: What is the minimum required PC specs to participate in the closed test?

A: 3 0 FPS - OS: Windows 10, CPU: Intel Core i5-4460/AMD Ryzen 3 1200, GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB of VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB of VRAM), RAM: 16 GB dual channel

0 FPS - OS: Windows 10, CPU: Intel Core i5-4460/AMD Ryzen 3 1200, GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB of VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB of VRAM), RAM: 16 GB dual channel 60 FPS - OS: Windows 10, CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600, GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (8GB of VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB of VRAM), RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Q: How will I know if I've been selected?

A: You will receive an email invitation to participate in the closed test.

Are you looking forward to Project U? It will likely see a release on the latest consoles, in addition to PC.

What else does Ubisoft offer in the shooter/co-op scene?

The publisher has plenty to offer in the genre. These include the likes of:

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Extraction

Coupled with their ongoing promotion of free Ubisoft+ use until October 10, 2022, fans can take their time to see what appeals to them.

It's a subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass or EA Play but focuses on Ubisoft's games instead. Players can download the titles featured in the catalog and play freely as long as the subscription is active.

