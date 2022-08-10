10 best co-op multiplayer games worth replaying in August 2022

Co-op multiplayer titles allow more than one player to party up in a game and take on a campaign together. Teamwork and synergy are essential in these games as players must work together to complete objectives, cover each other's backs, and make sure they contribute as much as their fellow players, lest there be strife after the facts.

Co-op multiplayer games are best enjoyed with friends, where a group must rely on the foreknowledge of other members of the team to have the most synergistic effectiveness. As such, games of this kind are quite popular where people can have fun with their friends while either playing in local co-op or online.

While co-op multiplayer titles have been prevalent since the early days of gaming, they were one of the most popular genres during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. As such, many older games from the genre saw a rise in popularity, while a handful of new ones cropped up during those months. Here are 10 of the best co-op multiplayer games worth replaying in August 2022.

10 co-op multiplayer games to get back into this August

1) A Way Out

The first game by indie developer Hazelight Studios, A Way Out, was a successful venture, primarily due to its stellar co-op gameplay. Despite being released in 2018, the game included the option for two players to play locally on a split screen, which was a welcome surprise for those who had not seen this feature implemented in many recent co-op multiplayer titles.

This is a two-player game where each player takes the role of one of two protagonists, Vincent and Leo. Players must work together to complete levels that consist of various cooperative sections, requiring the input of both players simultaneously or separate splitscreen parts where one player has to help another indirectly and vice versa.

The game received high praise for its ingenious approach to cooperative gameplay and was nominated for several awards for the best co-op multiplayer game. Furthermore, it earned Hazelight Studios sufficient profits that led them to make their next game, which features at the end of this list.

2) Portal 2

One of the best games ever released by Valve was Portal, with its ingenious wormhole mechanics and implementation of physics in-game. Its sequel, Portal 2, was released in 2011 and was also a critical success, but most importantly, included a co-op multiplayer campaign that allows two people to work together throughout the story.

As expected, this was a game changer as the first Portal game had been quite the memorable experience in itself, however, the prospect of playing this fun physics-based sandbox with another player opened up a slew of new possibilities. This is why Portal 2 remains, to this day, one of the best co-op multiplayer games available.

In this game, a good deal of teamwork is required as no puzzle or problem can be solved by one player alone. Players will benefit from playing it locally with a friend or by using voice chat, although a polished chat system is also available for those looking to play online.

3) Phasmophobia

This game is not for the faint of heart as Phasmophobia is a horror game that includes some very immersive gameplay and effective jumpscares. The game's premise is that the player is an amateur ghost hunter who goes to various haunted locations to find out what type of spirit is disturbing the area.

While the game can be played solo, it is highly recommended that teams of at least three players take on the task together, for a few specific reasons. Firstly, it increases the chances for players to identify the spirit and leave before it kills all of the party members. Secondly, the game is a great deal less scary when playing with other people.

This co-op multiplayer game is a great pick for those who enjoy good horror games and playing them with friends. An in-game radio chat exists for full immersion and players can even try to speak to ghosts using a spirit tuner. Players are warned, however, as the ghosts may respond, sometimes in a lethal manner.

4) Destiny 2

Bungie’s most successful video game title yet is Destiny 2, an online free-to-play game that is available for most current-gen and next-gen consoles. Released in 2017, this co-op multiplayer has become one of the most popular online games, as it sees constant updates, new content, and campaigns being added as well as due to its stellar gunplay.

Players take on the role of a Guardian, accompanied by their AI companion known as Ghosts. Played from a first-person perspective, the game offers players three classes to choose from and sees them utilize various long-range and melee weapons in combat.

Destiny 2 can either be played solo or in groups of three. Furthermore, a hub world exists where online players can meet and interact with each other, form a party, or take part in PvP activities. Outside of the hub world, players can meet each other during missions on different planets and can choose to tackle common objectives together.

5) Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a sequel to the 2015 game Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide and was released in 2018 across several platforms. Based on the Warhammer Fantasy setting that originated as a tabletop miniature wargame, this video game is a co-op multiplayer action experience played from a first-person perspective.

The game improved significantly upon its previous title, with several enemy variations, advanced class-based progression, and diverse maps with gorgeous views. The narrative revolves around the heroes of Ubersreik (Ubersreik Five) from the first game that stands against the Skaven hordes of Clan Fester as well as the new enemy faction known as the Rotblood Tribe.

In terms of gameplay, Vermintide is similar to its predecessor and is quite simple for newcomers to get accustomed to. Players battle co-operatively against the forces of the Chaos army and the Skaven. Missions generally comprise of a kill-all-enemies objective where players can use various weapons and abilities at their disposal to finish off hordes of enemies. While this may sound simple, the presentation of action and violence in Warhammer has always been top-notch, and fans enjoy every second of it.

6) Monster Hunter: Rise

The latest game in this series by Capcom, Monster Hunter Rise, was released on March 26, 2021, for the Nintendo Switch and later on for Microsoft Windows on January 12, 2022. The game’s premise is pretty much the same as its predecessors, as players are required to hunt down monsters and take them down to salvage them for resources.

There is a lot of fun to be had in Monster Hunter Rise, especially if it is played in co-op multiplayer as it becomes far easier to take down monsters when players are teamed up. Going out on hunts becomes a simple team-building exercise as it requires cooperative action, but does not punish the players for a lack of synergy.

Playing in a team also increases the overall effectiveness as different players will specialize in different weapons and abilities that might be effective for some monsters while being useless for others. A hunting party can consist of up to four players that can join online and create a well-rounded team ideal for monster hunting.

7) Among Us

Developed by Innersloth, Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game that was released in 2018 for Android, iOS, and Windows. It received console releases in the following years for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation due to its popularity and success.

While not technically a co-op multiplayer game, players do have to work together to find out who the imposter is among the crew. The game can be played in a spaceship, airship, or research station setting wherein the crewmates have various tasks around the map. The imposter(s) is required to kill members of the crew as discreetly as they can while avoiding suspicion and blending in as a normal crewmate.

Playing a game of Among Us is as thrilling as participating in a live murder mystery as dead bodies are found sooner or later and accusations begin flying across the meeting room. Finding out who the imposter is not an easy task and requires a fair deal of real-life cooperation to be successful. The game is best enjoyed with a group of friends while on a Discord call.

8) Halo: Infinite

Halo has always been a staple of the co-op multiplayer genre with the ability to play the main campaign in co-op as well as the fun multiplayer. 343 Industries’ latest installment in this franchise is Halo: Infinite, which launched in late 2021 and saw the best reception for a Halo game in the last decade.

Despite lacking a co-op campaign at launch, Infinite’s multiplayer was a great highlight, especially as it was made fully free-to-play. Fans of the series were already appreciating the game’s visuals and were happy to see that the multiplayer was also reminiscent of the older games from the series.

A beta version of the co-op campaign launched in July 2022, which finally allows two players to join up together to play the main story. With a new open-world setting, Infinite takes place after the events of Halo 5: Guardians and sees the protagonist, Master Chief, return to the fight once again.

9) The Division 2

Tom Clancy's The Division 2, or simply known as The Division 2, is a third-person shooter action role-playing game that was released on March 15, 2019. The game is an online-only co-op multiplayer and does not support local split screen play. Despite this small gimmick, The Division 2 is quite an enjoyable and rather underrated co-op experience.

Set in post-apocalyptic Washington, D.C., up to three players can team up and head into the streets to complete various objectives, kill enemies, and collect loot. A multiplayer campaign allows for teams to properly immerse themselves in a story together, while some well-designed end-game content exists to keep players busy even outside the main narrative.

The co-op multiplayer game has several additional events that players can participate in, such as PvE raids and Strongholds. PvP activities also exist for those looking to test themselves against other players, which is possible in Skirmish and Dark Zone. The game's Warlords of New York expansion also tells a new story, set in the streets of New York.

10) It Takes Two

Hazelight Studio’s second and even more successful game arrived in March 2021. It Takes Two turned out to be a critical and commercial success, with the game receiving significant praise for its gameplay and story. It won the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2021 and the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

Compared to A Way Out, the story of It Takes Two was of a much lighter tone. Following two parents who have shrunk down to doll forms, the plot sees them try to return to their normal human bodies. This goal takes them on a rollercoaster journey of action, adventure, and self-discovery.

This co-op multiplayer game, just like A Way Out, does not have a single-player mode and requires at least two players to access the main story. The game can be played in a local split screen co-op or by connecting online with another player.

