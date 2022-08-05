Fortnite Split Screen guide for Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Split Screen allows players to team up and play together on one gaming device. This feature is fantastic for those who don't have multiple gaming consoles or computers in their household, and it's been very popular.

The Split Screen feature was released during Chapter 2 and can be used on almost every supported device. Unfortunately, using this feature has a significant disadvantage as players have to share the same screen split in two halves. Due to this, players do not have access to as much information as they'd have without the feature.

In this article, we will explain how to set up the Fortnite Split Screen.

Fortnite Split Screen guide

Fortnite Split Screen was first released in the popular video game in December 2019. Since then, Epic Games has made several changes and improvements to it to ensure the best possible experience.

Currently, players can only play Fortnite Battle Royale and Creative mode through the split screen. Creative mode is not natively supported, but a workout is available. Unfortunately, Fortnite: Save the World does not support the cooperative mode, which is very unfortunate.

To set up the Fortnite Split Screen, you have to follow these steps:

Log into the game with your main account and enter the main lobby.

Turn on the second controller.

Hold the triangle (PlayStation) or Y (Xbox) button to log in with the second account.

Ready up and play the game.

It is important to note that both players must have an Epic Games account. Player 1 needs to log in to their Epic Games account, and the same goes for Player 2.

A new account can be easily registered on Epic Games' official website. This is also a perfect opportunity for players to enroll in the Refer-A-Friend program and earn free skins.

More information about the mode

Only the match screen will be rendered in the Split Screen mode. The main lobby screen will be shared, and if Player 2 wants to change their locker, they will have to take over the screen and do it.

To take over the screen, players need to hold the triangle or Y button. Once they control the screen, they will be able to change their locker and modify their in-game settings, among other things.

Both players need to have the same in-game language for the Fortnite Split Screen mode to work. Having different languages could cause issues with the mode, so it's important that they match.

Lastly, both players will need to stay in the match, otherwise, the session will end. Considering that the mode allows two players to play the game at the same time, a stable internet connection is required.

Unfortunately, Fortnite Split Screen mode comes with a couple of disadvantages. While it's fun and entertaining with the right teammates, some players simply cannot get used to it because too many things are happening simultaneously.

However, the user interface is the biggest complaint with the split screen mode. Both players have giant icons of their characters on the screen, which looks very weird. Epic Games had to find a way to avoid cropping the screen, but there has to be a better solution.

