NFL players Cameron Dicker and Quentin Lake accidentally leak first look of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) arrives on October 28, 2022, and new leaks keep surfacing on the internet, hyping up the community for the game’s release. Looking to be Activision’s most anticipated release, it will be a remake of the fan-favorite classic COD experience while bringing in new mechanics.

Gameplay through beta access is yet to be available for players through pre-order purchase or open beta access. However, this hasn’t stopped leaks from making their way on the internet, with recent posts by athletes from the American football team LA Rams on their social media pages being the latest.

LA Rams players leak first look of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

An in-game look of the Modern Warfare 2 gameplay (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty partnering up with celebrities, athletes, and public figures has been a tradition for a long time. From the famous cameo of Robert Downey Jr. for the trailer of Black Ops 2 in 2012 to the recent feature of the operator ‘Ghost’ as a pendant in Cardi B’s latest music video, COD s one of, if not the biggest, first-person shooter franchises till date.

ModernWarzone



The first image of a multiplayer lobby in



It appears the LA Rams are getting to play the game right now! The first image of a multiplayer lobby in Modern Warfare 2 has been posted and quickly deleted by NFL player Cameron Dicker on his Instagram. It appears the LA Rams are getting to play the game right now!

With the hype for the latest installment of COD shooting through the roof, the first image of the multiplayer lobby of Modern Warfare 2 (2002) was leaked by NFL player Cameron Dicker on his Instagram, which was immediately taken down.

This wasn’t all, as another NFL player, Quentin Lake, Cameron Dicker’s teammate at LA Rams, shared a clip on his social media. It showed what appears to be a private event where Call of Duty partners get their first hands-on preview of the upcoming title.

You can see a tiny bit of MW2 gameplay in this video from LA Rams player Quentin Lake.

Among these leaks, the upcoming DMZ mode was also released, rumored to be Activision’s attempt at a game mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov. In this realistic shooter experience, players try to gather loot and survive, providing a completely different experience from the battle-royale Warzone.

Though COD partners are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) during any such first-look event, it isn’t uncommon for leaks to be posted on social media. This allows for discussions and increases the hype for the game’s release even more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC users, both on Battle.Net as well as on Steam.

