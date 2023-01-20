Nickmercs compares Apex Legends to Warzone, claims the former is "great for BR comp"

During a livestream on January 19, 2023, Twitch star Nicholas "Nickmercs" compared Call of Duty: Warzone to Apex Legends.

The discussion began when a viewer asked Nickmercs which of the two games he preferred. The streamer stated that he enjoyed playing both battle royale titles but that Warzone was not a game in which he would "compete."

The FaZe Clan co-owner then compared the Activision-developed game to the title by Respawn, claiming that the latter was "great for BR comp." He opined:

"'This is not built for comp.' Apex or CoD? I think Apex is great for BR comp. In fact, I think Apex has a great thing going. You know what I mean?

"It's fun playing with the boys" - Nickmercs compares Call of Duty: Warzone to Apex Legends and provides his take

Nickmercs was in the Apex Legends pre-game lobby when his attention was drawn to a viewer who asked him which battle royale he preferred. He replied:

"'You have more fun in CoD or Apex?' Meh, both. They're just different kinds, you know? I like competing and I really don't think that Warzone is a game to really compete in. You know?

The Twitch star claimed that it is "impossible" to compete in Warzone:

"I don't see it happening, especially for me. I don't even think it's a skill issue, or anything. I just think... like, I tried it. I tried it in the first one and it got to a point where it was just impossible. You just couldn't do it. Unless it was a private lobby, even then there's so many smelly little creatures. So, I don't know."

Timestamp: 03:48:30

Another viewer commented that the "game was not built" for competitive play. The 32-year-old personality wanted to know which title the viewer was referring to and later added that Apex Legends was "great" for the competitive battle royale scene.

Returning to Warzone, the streamer stated that the game was enjoyable when playing with friends:

"'Warzone 2 is smelly in general.' It is, man. It is. But you know, it's fun playing with the boys. So I guess, if that's what you guys are getting at, you know what I mean? Definitely fun to play with friends."

Fans react to the streamer comparing popular battle royale games

Prominent esports personality GUARD Hunter shared Nickmercs' clip on his Twitter handle earlier today. Alongside the clip, he wrote:

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Nickmercs compares Apex to Warzone, saying that he doesn't think Warzone is a game to compete in, but that Apex is great for BR competitive



"Apex has a great thing going" Nickmercs compares Apex to Warzone, saying that he doesn't think Warzone is a game to compete in, but that Apex is great for BR competitive"Apex has a great thing going" https://t.co/WDitc5GOa5

The thread accrued a handful of reactions from fans. Here's what they had to say:

Mack @MacksUpdate @HUN2R CoD Warzone is very casual and Apex Legends is very competitive. The professional sides are so different in BR aspects . Apex has a lot going for BRs when it comes to being an esport and actually professional. ALGS experience is unmatched. @HUN2R CoD Warzone is very casual and Apex Legends is very competitive. The professional sides are so different in BR aspects . Apex has a lot going for BRs when it comes to being an esport and actually professional. ALGS experience is unmatched.

3xceed @3XZDgg



If you want comp/skill cap, Apex > Wz2. @HUN2R W take.If you want comp/skill cap, Apex > Wz2. @HUN2R W take.If you want comp/skill cap, Apex > Wz2.

Tom @amplifyed_ @HUN2R I mean this isn't even an opinion its just how it is. You can prefer WZ and hate apex, doesn't change the facts. @HUN2R I mean this isn't even an opinion its just how it is. You can prefer WZ and hate apex, doesn't change the facts.

Nickmercs is one of the most popular FPS gamers on Twitch and started livestreaming on the platform in 2016. He currently has 6,633,053 followers and has spent over 5,600 hours playing Fortnite on his channel.

