Watch: Nmplol destroys Erobb221 by getting four of a kind on Mizkif's Poker stream

Streamer Nmplol joined Matthew Rinaudo, popularly known as Mizkif, on a poker stream hosted on his Twitch channel called Mizkif. Also at the poker table were Emily Schunk, also known as Emiru, Eric Robbins Jr., also known as Erobb221, and Nick Polom, also known as Nmplol.

Watch how Nmplol bags the cash

The sensational clip was uploaded on the extremely popular Reddit page r/LivestreamFail and is commonly abbreviated as LTF by the user u/brockabilly99. In the stream, which ran for almost four hours, Nmplol anxiously waits for the dealer to reveal his poker hand. Astonishingly, he packed a four-of-a-kind.

For people unfamiliar with poker, four of a kind is conventionally regarded as one of the best poker hands you can receive. In other words, it is made of four cards of the same rank and is considered a unique combination.

It is also sometimes referred to as "quads." In terms of combination, it ranks just below straight flush, five cards of the same kind, and royal flush, which consists of a 10, a jack, a queen, a king, and an ace.

Nonetheless, bagging a four-of-a-kind is still an excitable view. Nmplol was visibly stoked to have received it as he won the round. Amused and thrilled, Nick cried out loud. Here's how his reaction went:

"Ohhh! Four of a kind! Oh...s**k it Eric (Erobb221). B***h give me that shit (poker or casino tokens)...that's why you brought me, you feel me..."

Timestamp: 3:40:20

Both Mizkif and Emiru were understandably stunned, and their reactions expressed their baffled expressions. Both American streamers gasped as the former raised his hands in disbelief, and the latter covered her mouth.

Nick went on to repeat:

"Give me that s**t (the poker tokens), give me that s**t..."

Nick also reclaimed his watch from Mizkif and asserted ownership of the latter's cowboy hat. Wearing a Rayban, he looked straight into the camera and did not hide his glimmer of demeanor while his girlfriend and fellow streamer, Malena Tudi, congratulated him. Matthew also informed the elated winner that he had won almost three thousand dollars.

Read what the fans had to say

Viewers of the stream went bonkers and spammed "pogs" into the chat. Pogs is a commonly used term on the internet and streaming platforms to express disbelief or reaction to something 'epic.'

Fans were very excited as well. However, some also believed that the reaction was an overreaction since Nmp had already won 100% of the last round. Here's what one Reddit comment said:

The stream ended soon after. In the end, Erobb was quoted as being up by seventy-five hundred dollars, and both the host and Emiru lost twenty-five hundred dollars each. Nmplol also lost over three thousand dollars despite his late heroics.

