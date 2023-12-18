"No more disrespectful trolling": N3on's manager says Kick streamer will change his content after the Donald Trump-UFC controversy

After Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" received severe backlash for his comments about approaching former US President Donald Trump at UFC 296, his manager Kayn announced that this would be the last time the creator engaged in "disrespectful trolling." Even Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White took note of Rangesh's words, rebuking him in a press event that has gone viral.

Kayn, who manages the controversial Kick streamer, took responsibility for his actions in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He described his client's actions as "unacceptable." The manager went on to issue a formal apology addressed to UFC as well as Dana White and called Trump "The Greatest President to ever live" in his statement. Here's what he said:

"Outta respect for the whole UFC, Dana White, RedRock, & The greatest president to ever live. Last night, my clients [sic] actions were unacceptable and I’d like to formally apologize to anyone that was disrespected."

He went on to say that the statements about Donald Trump were the last straw, saying:

"Last night was the final straw, no more disrespectful trolling."

Why is N3on's manager Kayn apologizing on social media? Kick streamer's statements about Donald Trump explored

For those out of the loop, N3on is a livestreamer and content creator who has seen a meteoric rise in fame over the last year since joining Kick. Over his career, he has been embroiled in several controversies, and his IRL streams have been pulling tens of thousands of regular viewers who tune in to watch his content.

The creator stirred up the proverbial hornet's nest in a recent stream after he revealed to his viewers a plan to "talk sh*t" to the former United States President Donald Trump at UFC 296 over the weekend. The statements quickly went viral and even caught Dana White's attention.

In the now-viral clip, the Kick streamer can be heard saying he did not care about the Secret Service and other security around Trump, saying:

"Donald Trump and the Secret Service are going to be there. So, here's my plan, chat, you know? You can clip this and, you know? Foreshadow it in the future. What's going to happen is I'm going to walk up, you know, I'm going to talk my s**t to Trump, and then, it's going to be a very good experience."

After the creator had made these comments, rumors about him being banned from the event were being spread.

However, Dana White suggested this wasn't the case while reprimanding him for his statements during a press release. He said:

"He said he was banned from the arena? No. What happened is he said some stupid s**t on Instagram. And, you know, he bought tickets, so he wasn't anywhere close when you start saying stupid s**t like that. Yeah, you're probably going to get busted up and thrown out of here. You know, making threats and talking dumb s**t, looking for clout."

His manager has issued a formal apology to everybody involved and claimed that the streamer will be making more appropriate content from now on. However, social media users were not that impressed. Here are some reactions from X to Kayn's post.

Fellow Kick star Adin Ross has also reacted to the situation on his stream and lauded Dana White for how he castigated N3on for his words about the former President.