No grass PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 file download: All you need to know

Still from a video showing no grass

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played mobile games. However, the temptation to be the best among peers in the game has led many people to do unethical things. One of them is the editing of the texture files to remove the grass in the game.

What is no grass PUBG Mobile 0.18.0?

No grass PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 mod is one in which the texture of grass is removed from the game, giving a player an unfair advantage. This is because players using the grass to hide or camp can be easily seen in the open due to the removal of grass.

Does the no grass mod work?

PUBG

It was alleged that the no grass mod worked perfectly before the 0.18.0 update. But now after the said update, the PAK files for the textures have been updated. This update of the texture PAK patched the no grass mode, and by no means, the mod version of the game works now.

There are many videos on various platforms which show that the mod file works perfectly. But most of them are not real, or the mod is being run on the older version of PUBG Mobile.

Is it legal to use the mod files?

The use of the mod files is an unethical way of gaining an unfair advantage over others and hence is illegal. Any such use of the edited game file is not allowed in PUBG Mobile. It can lead to a permanent ban by Tencent Gaming who has a zero-tolerance policy against any hacks or mods to get an unfair advantage.

A YouTuber recently reported that he received a 10 year ban for using this mod.

Conclusion

Even in the future if there are any mods that work, it is highly recommended not to use the same as it is illegal and could lead to permanent bans.