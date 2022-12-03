"No Japanese players but a German is in there smh": Fans react as EA Sports release World Cup Stories cards in FIFA 23

EA Sports recently released a brand new promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team called World Cup Stories. The aim of this promo is to reward some of the best performers in the group stages of the ongoing World Cup by providing them with boosted versions in-game. These players have stolen the spotlight with their contributions as the driving force behind their national sides' success on the biggest stage.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



FIFA World Cup Stories have landed in As the Knockout Stages approach, it's time to celebrate the players who have written past and present FIFA World Cup headlines for their countriesFIFA World Cup Stories have landed in #FIFA23 . See more in #FUT As the Knockout Stages approach, it's time to celebrate the players who have written past and present FIFA World Cup headlines for their countries 😍🌎🙌FIFA World Cup Stories have landed in #FIFA23. See more in #FUT 👇 https://t.co/Y3ED7qkimZ

The World Cup Stories promo roster consists of some of the biggest and most recognizable names in the world of football, including Virgil van Dijk, Gareth Bale, and Bruno Fernandes. However, there are some notable exclusions from this lineup, and fans have had their say on social media about the choices made by EA.

Fans have expressed their opinion on Twitter regarding the new World Cup Stories promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Strangely, several fan-favorite nations have been omitted from the World Cup Stories roster, much to the disappointment of FUT enthusiasts around the globe. The tournament has had some incredible upsets and underdog success stories so far, and with the title of the promo reflecting this very idea, it was a missed opportunity on EA's part to skip these names in their recent promo lineup.

The primary complaint regarding the FIFA 23 WC Stories roster amongst fans has been that the players selected don't accurately reflect how the tournament has progressed so far. As this fan pointed out on Twitter, no Australians were included in the promo, despite the country qualifying for the knockout stages and performing far better than other nations that received a special card.

darcy 🇦🇺 @Darcyx24 EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



FIFA World Cup Stories have landed in As the Knockout Stages approach, it's time to celebrate the players who have written past and present FIFA World Cup headlines for their countriesFIFA World Cup Stories have landed in #FIFA23 . See more in #FUT As the Knockout Stages approach, it's time to celebrate the players who have written past and present FIFA World Cup headlines for their countries 😍🌎🙌FIFA World Cup Stories have landed in #FIFA23. See more in #FUT 👇 https://t.co/Y3ED7qkimZ God forbid you give australia one despite the fact we did better than multiple countries that got one twitter.com/easportsfifa/s… God forbid you give australia one despite the fact we did better than multiple countries that got one twitter.com/easportsfifa/s…

Japan took the world of football by storm with their performances in the ongoing tournament. Against all odds, the Asian giants defeated both Germany and Spain to ensure qualification to the next stage, securing the top spot in an extremely competitive group. However, no Japanese player received a special card, with EA choosing to give one to Leroy Sane instead, despite Germany being eliminated.

espresso @rafialfiandro EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



FIFA World Cup Stories have landed in As the Knockout Stages approach, it's time to celebrate the players who have written past and present FIFA World Cup headlines for their countriesFIFA World Cup Stories have landed in #FIFA23 . See more in #FUT As the Knockout Stages approach, it's time to celebrate the players who have written past and present FIFA World Cup headlines for their countries 😍🌎🙌FIFA World Cup Stories have landed in #FIFA23. See more in #FUT 👇 https://t.co/Y3ED7qkimZ no japanese players but a german is in there smh twitter.com/easportsfifa/s… no japanese players but a german is in there smh twitter.com/easportsfifa/s…

Senegalese fans weren't too impressed with EA's selection either, as there were no representatives from the nation in this FIFA 23 promo despite the West African team ensuring qualification. African and Asian nations have surpassed all expectations in the latest edition of the World Cup, and the community seems unhappy that their performances have not been recognized by EA Sports.

However, it was not all doom and gloom on social media, as several fans were also impressed by the quality of the new cards being added to the game. The new Marco Asensio card has attracted plenty of attention in particular, as the Spanish maestro has received a significant in-game upgrade and appears to be an extremely overpowered attacking option in the latest meta of FIFA 23.

So far, the launch of the World Cup Stories promo has seen fairly mixed responses from the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team community, but with a week's worth of content yet to arrive, fans will be hoping that EA can turn it around and provide engaging and entertaining content that satisfies fans from all demographics.

Poll : 0 votes