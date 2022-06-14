No release date yet confirmed for Hollow Knight: Silksong

One of the most significant announcements from the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase was the announcement of the new Hollow Knight title. It looks like fans will have to wait a bit for the official release title, though.

Granted, plenty of exciting announcements at the Xbox presentation awed gamers. The latest in the Forza Motorsport series was announced, as well as more information on the previously showcased Redfall.

Showing this long-awaited sequel was easily a highlight of the presentation, though.

New Hollow Knight game to release sometime in 2023

Hollow Knight: Silksong was shown off in a brief trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. While no release date has been given, fans got to glimpse the new features in this popular series.

Despite the lack of release date, Xbox executive Sarah Bond confirmed that every game presented was coming out within 12 months. Therefore, it’s a nice bet to expect Hollow Knight: Silksong in the coming year.

This sequel follows the adventures of a new hero named Hornet. Although featured in the first game, she has never been the main protagonist. She will be using an arsenal of new abilities to climb up Pharloom, a new area of the kingdom of Hallownest.

Hornet promises to be more acrobatic than the original protagonist (Image via Team Cherry)

One aspect that isn’t changing anytime soon in the popular series is the soundtrack. The first Hollow Knight was praised for its cinematic sounds, and even with the short trailer, it looks like Silksong is continuing that tradition with an orchestrated, strings-heavy OST.

This new game was actually announced way back in 2019. Based on that, it looks like Hornet will have different properties than the knight from the first game. She can jump a lot higher, and the developers pointed out that she is slightly more “acrobatic” than her predecessor.

While no official release date was given, it is confirmed that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on the Xbox Game Pass on day one, so gamers won’t have to wait too long to dip their toes in when it does come out.

The trailer for this title did well to stand out against so many other announcements at the presentation.

Aside from the new Forza Motorsport game, fans were surprised by the trailer for the creepy biomechanical survival game Scorn. Redfall also saw a more in-depth trailer.

