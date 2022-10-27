"No respect for Jake" - KSI hits back at Anderson Silva after the latter calls Jake Paul an "inspiration to the youth"

With the much-anticipated fight between MMA legend Anderson Silva and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul about to take place, JJ "KSI" has chimed in with his take. The English YouTuber was seen posting a tweet hinting at a possible Jake Paul victory due to Silva claiming to have been knocked down before.

The tweet, however, caught Silva's attention, who swiftly responded with a tweet of his own. According to the Brazilian, he simply misspoke as English is not his first language. He further stated that KSI should not "burn" but rather "build."

KSI didn't accept the offer. Rather, he went after Jake by claiming that the latter only thinks about himself. He exclaimed:

"I have no respect for Jake."

KSI has no "respect" for Jake Paul, sends wishes to Anderson Silva before fight

For those unaware, KSI's initial tweet alluded to the fact that Anderson has been knocked out twice in his training camp. However, as per Silva's own words, his quote was taken out of context. Replying to JJ, he said:

"Young man please don’t try and spread rumors that were simply bad English. You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together. Don’t burn."

JJ was clearly in no mood to concede in a battle of wits. Although KSI expressed his regards to Anderson Silva by wishing him the best of luck, he had no such feelings for the former Team 10 member.

Although there has been no animosity between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul due to the mutual respect they share, the story of KSI and Jake is slightly different. Their fight has also been among the most anticipated events in the influencer-boxing community.

Looking at KSI's response to Silva, Jake didn't back down either. He had a reply of his own:

"Smart to bow down to the GOAT. When I see you, you are getting Jordan Pooled you little b**ch."

Since then, KSI has not responded. It remains to be seen if there will be any further conflicts online.

Fans react to the latest drama

Fans have also shared their opinions regarding the entire drama. The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul has been among the most talked about within the internet community. After seeing KSI's scathing reply, fans had this to say:

Readers should note that a boxing match between Jake and JJ might not be that distant a possibility. Earlier this year, KSI tweeted by offering Jake a match at Wembley Stadium. However, with the contract still up in the air, a confirmation of their fight is not likely to come anytime soon.

The match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva is set to take place on October 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

