Nook Friday (Black Friday) sale in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- 30% off on all items in Nook's Cranny 

Thanksgiving, or Turkey Day, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons came to a glorious end the other day, much like how it ended in real life. Although one of the biggest celebrations in the game has sadly come to a close, players are now excited to partake in the Black Friday event with extravagant sales at Nook's Cranny.

The Nook Friday event at Nook’s Cranny in Animal Crossing is held every year a day after Thanksgiving. It will begin today and conclude on November 30.

Players will need to have the upgraded Nook's Cranny shop along with the Resident Services building to participate in one of the most anticipated affairs of the year.

What happens on Nook's Friday in Animal Crossing?

The event takes place inside Nook's Cranny, with Timmy and Tommy offering a staggering 30% off on several items throughout the duration of the event.

For instance, an Ice-Cream display that costs 11,000 Bells around the year, will come down to 7,700 Bells during the event in Animal Crossing.

The event offers 30% off on all items in Nook's Cranny (Image via Animal Crossing World)

Similarly, an array of furniture and other decorative items will be sold at a hefty discount. Furthermore, it is also possible that several packs, including the ones for DIY recipes, hairstyles and other reactions might be on a discount as well.

Be that as it may, all items inside the store are on discount, implying players can complete their catalog and purchase the entire store if their pockets allow it.

It's pretty hard to miss the event as Timmy and Tommy have gone the extra mile to decorate the exterior of the store with massive "SALE" stickers.

New items are added to the store every day, suggesting that players check-in daily.

Turkey Day items and recipes can be purchased during the Nook's Cranny event in Animal Crossing

Although unrelated to the main event, several Turkey Day items are available for sale during the Black Friday event in Animal Crossing.

Players can skim through the crafted versions of Turkey Day Set items. However, DIY crafting recipes for these sets can be found separately as well, along with the Cozy Turkey Day DIY book.

Players can skim through the crafted versions of Turkey Day Set items (Image via Animal Crossing World)

The DIY recipes for the four main dishes cooked during the Turkey Day event can be purchased from the cabinet as part of the Turkey Day Recipes DIY book.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also, it is important to note that Turkey Day items in Animal Crossing were only meant to be available the other day, but Nintendo has added them again for players who were unable to partake in the event. Plus, they're on sale, which is always appreciated.

Edited by Sabine Algur