NoPixel owner Koil's "Motion to Dismiss" lawsuit against GTA RP server gets rejected according to court documents, fans react

The ongoing lawsuit against GTA V RP server NoPixel and Francis "Koil" (the server's owner and one of the lead developers) has now seen a new update. Twitch streamer and lawyer HenryResilient has shared new court documents that reveal that Francis' "Motion to Dismiss" the lawsuit (originally filed by the server's former developer Daniel "DW") was rejected.

For those unaware, a motion to dismiss is a legal document filed by one party in a lawsuit requesting the court to dismiss the case or certain claims or charges against them. However, now that Koil's request has been turned down, the case is expected to proceed to court for trial.

What was the lawsuit made against Koil? New updates released on the case

In May 2023, a former developer named DW filed a lawsuit against Koil, the owner of the NoPixel server. The lawsuit alleged wrongful termination, unpaid wages, and a dispute over intellectual property rights related to DW's contributions to the server.

DW provided substantial creative contributions to the front-end and back-end of the NoPixel server during their employment from early 2020 until December 2022. Unfortunately, in 2022, a personal dispute arose, leading to DW's termination from the server.

Based on the lawsuit documents, it is stated that DW was not provided with any explanation or reason for his termination at the time it occurred. Addressing the controversy, Koil stated:

"Sorry you’re not going to get much out of it boys, that’s all you’re going to see because really it’s going to go nowhere like the other load of s*it.”

(Timestamp: 02:00:10)

A couple of months after the initial news, fans now have new updates regarding the NoPixel server's owner filing a motion to dismiss and its subsequent rejection by the court. According to the latest court updates:

"The motion to dismiss the complaint is deemed moot."

Fans react to the new updates

Members of the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit have already expressed their opinions on the new updates. Here are some of the noteworthy responses:

Some were also critical of HenryResilient for promoting drama:

As of May 31, 2023, it has been revealed that popular Twitch and Kick streamer xQc and fellow streamer Buddha now own a 25% equity stake each in NoPixel. The remaining 50% is owned by Francis.