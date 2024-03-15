"Not a great take" - xQc says ConnorEatsPants claiming GeorgeNotFound and his circle "cultivates young girl audience" is not true

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has responded to Connor "ConnorEatsPants'" opinions on the George "GeorgeNotFound" alleged assault controversy. For context, on March 13, 2024, ConnorEatsPants commented on the circle in which GeorgeNotFound belongs and how they allegedly discuss women behind the scenes.

The 24-year-old also claimed that GeorgeNotFound and his circle "cultivated young girl audience," remarking:

"It's just gross. Just gross. It's just gross. It's the fact that it's gross plus the fact that the audience that they've cultivated is, like, young girls. You have young girls watching you and then you are going to go, and in your apology, you're going to say that like, 'Oh, I thought it was chill.'"

xQc disagreed with ConnorEatsPants' sentiments and said:

"Not a great take. Guys, I love ConnorEatsPants. Okay, guys? I love him. He's cool. Me and him hang out, okay? When I go to L.A., I hang out with him. But it's not the best take. I think it has some corrections to it."

xQc explains why he disagrees with ConnorEatsPants' comments on GeorgeNotFound and his circle amid the alleged assault controversy

xQc was browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit during a livestream on March 15, 2024, when he came across ConnorEatsPants' comments on the GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy. After hearing the latter say that George and his circle "cultivated young girl audience," the French-Canadian personality voiced his disagreement.

xQc argued that it's "very difficult" for streamers to "cultivate a specific audience." He explained:

"Okay, I mean this with my best heart. Okay? I don't think a lot of people out there cultivate a specific audience. It's very difficult to do so. You can only pick and choose some components of your audience. Choosing all of it - difficult. It takes a lot of tax."

The former Overwatch pro then stated that ConnorEatsPants' comments weren't "entirely true":

"So saying that somebody is cultivating young girl audience... it's not entirely true."

xQc continued watching ConnorEatsPants' Twitch clip, during which he stated:

"You're 27! Like, can we still, like... what the f**k?! Like, they literally just turned 18. Like, what are we even arguing about? What are we even discussing? Like, what nuance are you trying to get at here? It's a pattern, dude!"

xQc's response to this was:

"Not a good take either. You just turned 18 is not... this terminology is lame. I'll say it again. Guys, it's just a lame terminology."

For those unaware of the controversy, Twitch streamer Caitibugzz hosted a livestream on March 10, 2024, in which she accused an unnamed personality of assaulting her. After netizens speculated that she was discussing an encounter with GeorgeNotFound, the British Minecraft star stated that he would address the matter in a "very serious stream."

Two days later, on March 12, 2024, GeorgeNotFound apologized to Caitibuggzz via a post on X, stating that his view of the incident had "massively changed."