Nova Esports fails to qualify for PMGC 2021 East League Super Weekend 2

The second day of the PMGC: East League 2021 came to an end today after five topsy and turvy encounters. The day marked the end of the second weekday of Week-2. The top 16 teams out of 20 competitors qualified for the second super weekend of the event.

The day ended with Stalwart Esports from Mongolia taking the top spot with an impeccable and dominating showing. The team, who had an average day yesterday, popped off today, securing two chicken dinners and a high frag second-place finish in the penultimate game of the day. In total, the team was able to better their score from the Week-1 weekdays as they secured 139 points and 69 kills.

PMGC League East Weekday 2 overall standings

Stalwart Esports emerges table-toppers after PMGC League East Weekday 2 day 2 (Image via PMGC)

The Infinity from Thailand, who had a dreamlike run yesterday, had a lukewarm day today, as they were able to secure only 13 points in the three games they played. However, through their showing overall, the team easily qualified for the second super weekend at second place with 110 points and 51 kills.

Top 16 teams have qualified for PMGC Super Weekend 2 (Image via PMGC)

DWG KIA from South Korea, who had a bad day yesterday, finally came to the forefront and stepped up today, securing 59 points in 4 matches to bag the third spot and guarantee an easy path to the second super weekend. Overall the team ended up with 74 points and 22 kills.

Bottom 4 teams fail to qualify for Super Weekend 2

The League Stage of the PMGC: West 2021 keeps throwing surprises at the fans. This week the defending champions of PMGC and star Chinese team Nova Esports failed to qualify for the second super weekend. The squad was unable to get going in any way today. They were tied with Cryptics at 36 points. However, the Cryptics qualified because they had one placement point more than Nova Esports (i.e., 15 compared to 14). Now, the squad won't be competing in the second super weekend, and their chances of securing the top spot in the League Stage have taken a significant hit.

Other than Nova Esports, who finished on the 16th spot, Deadyes Guys from Nepal, D'Xavier from Vietnam, and BC Swell from Japan could not make it to the second super weekend.

Out of these four squads, things currently look grim for BC Swell as they have failed to make it to the super weekends for the second straight week. The team would have to put forth an extraordinary performance in Week-3 to qualify for the League Finals of the event.

Other than these teams, Indonesian powerhouse, Bigetron RA who had been struggling until this point, showed glimpses of their old self securing 56 points in 5 matches today with one chicken dinner to their name, qualifying for the second super weekend at the 7th spot with 63 total points and 29 kills.

It would be intriguing to see which teams take charge in the second super weekend of the League.

