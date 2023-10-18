"Only thing he's capable of delivering is shame": MoistCr1TiKaL lashes out at Dillon Danis' performance during his fight with Logan Paul

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has shared his thoughts on the recent boxing match between fellow YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis. Logan emerged as the clear winner in what was a one-sided contest - so much so that Dillon only managed to throw nine punches throughout the entirety of the six rounds.

Dillon's evident lack of boxing prowess or apparent lack of effort in the fight has naturally drawn criticism from the online community, particularly given his earlier boastful statements leading up to the match. MoistCr1TiKal, who paid for the pay-per-view (PPV), said:

"Only thing he's capable of delivering is shame."

"He's a f**king joke" - MoistCr1TiKaL lashes out against Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis had gained notoriety as an online provocateur in recent months, consistently posting inappropriate comments and images directed at Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. However, when the fight night arrived, he turned out to be a flop. Reacting to his no-show against Logan Paul, MoistCr1TiKal remarked:

"He is truly shameless. He is immune to it. He was born without the ability to feel shame. He will promote any scam that offers him a dollar. This f**king goofball will be promoting a pestis if they gave him a $10 bill. I'm talking about the shame he delivers to the viewers who wasted their time watching him. he turns everything he's a part of to an aboslute f**king circus."

For those who missed the fight, not only did Dillon Danis suffer a defeat, but he was also disqualified. Towards the end of the match, he attempted to grapple with Logan and even resorted to throwing punches at Logan's security team. Reacting to the whole mess, Charlie added:

"He couldn't have made himself look like more of a clown if he had worn a red nose and honked it in the middle of the match than he did with how this actually played out. He's a f**king joke of a fighter."

He continued:

"When watching the highlights of this fight, it actually just seems like you're watching Logan Paul training footage but his punching bag is animatronics so it moves a little bit."

MoistCr1TiKaL asserted that he had wasted his money on the match and said he felt bad for others who did the same:

"I actually feel sad for anybody who bought into watching this and expected it to be a real fight. Dillon was so concerned with trying to get Logan into a headlock, which never happened, that he completely forgot that it was supposed to be a fight."

However, he concluded that despite Dillon's poor showing, he acted smart by hyping the match by creating online trolls and tirades. Charlie said:

"It's a really effective hustle and the cycle repeats. It's smart, like, I get why Dillon continues to pay this role and he plays it well."

Fans share their thoughts on the fight

MoistCr1TiKaL's fan base had a similar opinion regarding the match, with many critical of Dillon for his antics. Here are some of the notable comments:

MoistCr1TiKaL wasn't the only streamer and content creator who spoke up against the recent match between the two fighters. Fellow American streamer and YouTuber Ludwig also chimed in, stating that the fight was a waste of money for him.