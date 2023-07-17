"Only two people play the game": Asmongold failed to start expedition in New World after people didn't join his party

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently had quite an experience while returning to the 2021 game New World as he failed to start a dungeon after waiting several minutes for players to join his lobby. As an MMO veteran, the streamer is usually bombarded with requests from those who want to join his game when streaming, but there seemed to be a notable dearth of players to start an expedition.

Soon after creating a lobby, Asmongold realized that not many people were playing the game and, after waiting for some minutes, grew increasingly frustrated with the situation. Even his chat seemed to think not many were playing New World, insinuating that only two people were in the game. At one point, the streamer attempted to entice people to join his group, saying:

"We need three more people for this. We need three more people for this dungeon. 'Only two people play the game?' My god... Really, there are not even three f*cking people? Come on guys!"

"Where is everybody else?": Asmongold was quite frustrated after not finding enough players to start a dungeon in New World

In a recent stream, the OTK founder fired up the game that was released to much hype back in 2021. As a popular MMO streamer, Asmongold has been playing games such as World of Warcraft and Path of Exiles for quite a long time. As such, those titles boast a high playerbase, and the streamer thought the same was true for New World. So he started a lobby to go on an expedition:

"Okay, find group. Oh, I can only do a seven? Okay, let's just do... let's just do seven. Who cares? Find group, create lobby, tank. Okay."

Promptly someone joined the newly created lobby, but the group needed three more people, as explained by the streamer, to proceed to the dungeon:

"Um, invite this guy. Alright, we need three more people. We need a tank... Oh sorry, we need two DPS and a healer."

Timestamp- 3:08:15

As a highly popular MMO streamer, Asmongold expected his followers to at least rush to join his group, which is why he was left highly disappointed when that didn't happen. After waiting for a bit, he started looking at other lobbies, too, wondering where the New World players were:

"Uh, where is everybody else? Who is this Halvar guy?"

At this point, the chat started noting how dead the game was because nobody appeared to be taking Asmongold up on the offer of joining his party. Someone even made fun of the MMO, claiming only two people play the game. In the end, the streamer abandoned his lobby and joined another one slightly more full.

However, even that didn't work out after someone didn't press ready within the time limit. The fact that a big streamer such as Zack was having to wait so long to play is a good indication of how much the playerbase of New World has reduced in recent months.

Viewer reactions

With the clip on YouTube gaining traction, here are some of the viewers commenting on the state of the New World.

Fans were disappointed with the low player count in the game (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold has been playing MMOs on stream for over a decade, having started back in 2011. As a veteran in the genre, his two cents about future and old games in the category are much appreciated by the community. Here is his take on the much-anticipated MMO from Riot after Ghostcrawler left.