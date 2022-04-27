Over 50 games set to leave PS Now ahead of the PS Plus integration

Sony's PS Now service has largely catered to niche audiences so far. The game streaming subscription service for PlayStation consoles and PCs offers a wide catalog of older and newer games for fans. Given the streaming nature of the service, a fast internet connection is required.

This may explain why it hasn't seen the success that Xbox's Game Pass has, despite the service allowing downloads of a small selection of games. However, with the upcoming changes to PS Plus, things are looking bleak for PS Now. As discussed on Reddit, 50+ games from the catalog will be leaving the service by the end of May 2022. Notable highlights include:

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Silent Hill HD Collection

Sonic Mania

Yakuza 4 & 5

WWE 2K19

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

What does this mean for the future of PS Now?

Elissa-san🌸 @ElissaMai

#PSNow #PlayStationNow #SEGA If you subscribed to PS Now, then I should tell you all that every SEGA game that’s on PS Now are getting removed from PS Now on May 17th. I gonna miss these games. If you subscribed to PS Now, then I should tell you all that every SEGA game that’s on PS Now are getting removed from PS Now on May 17th. I gonna miss these games.#PSNow #PlayStationNow #SEGA https://t.co/Tmq6SUs4W5

PS Now is renowned for its vast catalog of 800 or so games spanning PS2, PS3, and PS4 libraries. The departure of these games will certainly hurt the quality of the catalog. While they may be integrated into the upcoming PS Plus model, this has not been confirmed yet. Assuming that they won't be integrated, fans would lose out on some of the biggest games of the past decade.

Considering the massive focus placed on restructuring the streaming service, Sony will likely want to retain its existing customers. Additionally, they would also need to entice newer players, especially on the PS5. As of now, one can only hope that the lost games make a return. Else, the Japanese gaming giant may get some backlash for the move.

What changes does the new PS Plus service bring?

PlayStation @PlayStation



First details: All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options.First details: play.st/3qFh1CT All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options.First details: play.st/3qFh1CT https://t.co/jAU9Do3CfE

In a surprise move, Sony will be overhauling their PS Plus service for PS4 and PS5. It will now be a tiered model across three paid packages: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

1) PS Plus Essential

The same basic PS Plus experience that fans have been enjoying so far. Fans will need this base subscription to enjoy online play for most multiplayer. They will get access to two PS4 games and one PS5 game pretty month, as well as discounts on games. PS Now is NOT included.

2) PS Plus Extra

The mid-tier entry includes all the benefits of Essential with a few extra features. Fans have access to the Game Catalog, a selection of 400 modern games across PS4 and PS5 that are all free to download and play. These include big titles like Spider-Man, from first-party developers to third-party blockbusters like Mortal Kombat 11.

New titles will be added to the catalog every month. Note that PS Now is not included here either.

3) PS Plus Premium

The best of the bunch, PS Plus Premium includes all the benefits of Extra and adds the PS Now service on top of that. The addition of retro games spanning the PS1, PS2, and PSP eras make this model an enticing option for PlayStation fans.

Edited by Danyal Arabi