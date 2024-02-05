"Over Utopia is crazy": Kai Cenat and Adin Ross upset after Killer Mike bags Best Rap Album over Travis Scott

Popular live streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross have publicly shown their disappointment after Killer Mike's Michael won this year's Grammy for Best Rap Album of the Year, not Travis Scott's UTOPIA. Killer Mike had quite the night at the Grammys, having won not just Best Rap Album but also Best Rap Song and Performance for the song Scientists & Engineers.

While his fans welcomed the good news with open arms on social media, some, such as Adin and Kai, have called out the decision, insinuating that other nominees should have won. In an Instagram comment, Kick streamer Adin Ross made it clear that UTOPIA should have won the Album of the Year Award, writing:

"Over utopia is crazy lol"

Expand Tweet

"Who decided this motherf**er?": Kai Cenat and Adin Ross troll Killer Mike after he won three Grammys

After clips of Killer Mike being escorted by police in handcuffs shortly after receiving the awards went viral, many people unhappy with the outcome of the Grammys started trolling the 48-year-old rapper. Adin Ross, however, had a collaboration with Playboy Carti lined up for today and did not react to it on his stream.

Readers should note that while clips of Killer Mike's arrest have gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from many online, the details of his arrest have yet to be released by the authorities. As for Kai Cenat's reaction, the Twitch star appeared to be quite respectful at first, stating:

"Calm the f**k down, I don't know who this is, okay? Hey brother, god bless you. Congratulations. I don't know who you are, positivity to you. Praying for you, bro."

Expand Tweet

However, Kai Cenat switched his speech up real quick and started dissing Killer Mike, insinuating other albums such as Her Loss and UTOPIA should have won instead:

"Positivity out the window. Who decided this motherf**er? Who the f**k decided this motherf**ker? Her Loss? UTOPIA? Metro Boomin?"

Fans will know that the Twitch streamer has collaborated with some artists he mentions in the clip above, such as 21 Savage and Drake. Last week, he even broke his whole setup in rage after losing money to 21 Savage in a bet.

Expand Tweet

In contrast, Kai Cenat was pretty excited when they announced that his favorite artist, SZA, had won the Best R&B Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys, and jumped around his room in joy, shouting:

"Hold on, hold on, hold on. Yes! Yes SZA!"

Here are some general reactions from fans to the streamer's response to the Grammy Awards outcomes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Like Kai Cenat, Adin Ross has also collaborated with several artists over the last few years. In fact, today (February 5), he was slated to have popular rapper and singer Playboi Carti on his stream.