Overpowered Wolverine and Phoenix team-up to get nerfed in Marvel Rivals July 17, 2025, patch

Marvel Rivals Season 3 has only been out for a week, but it has already sparked a lot of discussions. While most of the discussions have been about new heroes and skins, the controversy around the Wolverine and Phoenix team-up ability stood out the most. Many players felt it was overpowered and ruined the balance of matches. After numerous complaints, the developers have finally responded, and the combo will receive a nerf in the next balance update.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming changes.
Wolverine and Phoenix’s team-up ability in Marvel Rivals is getting nerfed soon
The ability at the center of this debate is called Phoenix Warrior. When Phoenix and Wolverine team up and activate this power, Phoenix surrounds Wolverine with flames that give Wolverine extra attack damage and simultneously heal him through Lifesteal. Players have been complaining because this team-up made Wolverine nearly impossible to kill, especially considering how fast he attacks.
The developers at NetEase Games shared an official statement after all the backlash:
“Our fiery mutant duo’s bond has been a little too hot to handle. So we’re cooling down Wolverine’s healing when teaming up with Phoenix.”
Now, Wolverine is getting the following changes, which include a nerf in the Phoenix Warrior ability:
- Increase Berserk Claw Strike base damage from 6 to 8, but reduce the percentage damage per attack at maximum Rage from 4.5% to 3.5%.
- Increase in Regenerative Healing Factor cooldown from 90 seconds to 105 seconds.
- Increase in cooldown reduction from 10 seconds to 12 seconds when participating in KOs.
- Reduce Lifesteal gained during Phoenix Warrior from 33% to 25%.
An 8% reduction might not seem like a lot, but it could actually make a major difference, especially in competitive matches.
That's everything you need to know about the upcoming nerf in the Phoenix Warrior ability. The update will go live on July 17, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern Time, and will have no downtime.
