Overwatch 2 teases new Support hero in Invasion trailer

Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch sequel, Overwatch 2, is ready to receive its fifth season, and official media handles and various insiders have offered players a peek into what the content drop on August 10, 2023, will offer. A trailer that has been released amidst the launch of Season 5 also teases a new Support hero who will make their way into the hero roster in Season 6.

With significant changes coming to the game in the new season, the official Twitter handle for the game has revealed an additional update, named Overwatch 2: Invasion, that will bring even more new content to the game.

Overwatch 2’s newest Support hero: All we know

The short trailer for Invasion was posted on the game's media handles, and it gave fans an overview of the features to expect in this massive content drop, including a first look at the newest hero joining the roster in Season 6.

The new new hero will be fully revealed in Season 6! Overwatch 2 New Season 6 Support Hero RevealedThe new new hero will be fully revealed in Season 6! #Overwatch2 Overwatch 2 New Season 6 Support Hero Revealed ☀️The new new hero will be fully revealed in Season 6! #Overwatch2 https://t.co/p2y4KCJoYg

Towards the very end of the trailer, a five-second teaser is shown (as presented by Twitter user @OverwatchNaeri), where the newest Support hero is silhouetted against a bright flare. Considering her pose is in front of what is presumably the sun and what appears to be a crown-shaped ornament, complemented by the obvious cape, we can assume that she might be someone of royal stature, like a queen.

Twitter user @kunaionly has enhanced the image, revealing her facial features and offering a better look at her character design. There is a crown-shaped object on her forehead, and she is also holding a wide and flat weapon, which is most likely her ultimate or primary weapon.

Overwatch 2 Content Drop revealed

New co-op mode

New Support hero ⛑️

And more



Get ready for all-new ways to play in Story MissionsNew co-op modeNew Support hero ⛑️And moreGet ready for all-new ways to play in #Overwatch2 : Invasion, our biggest content drop yet, coming Aug 10 Story Missions 💥New co-op mode 👥New Support hero ⛑️And more 👀Get ready for all-new ways to play in #Overwatch2: Invasion, our biggest content drop yet, coming Aug 10 ✨ https://t.co/O6QWeBlhu8

Players have been given a peek into all the new elements of Invasion, a content drop slated to be launched on August 10. This will include an all-new Co-Op Mode, Story Mode, and other impressive additions for a completely redesigned future for the game.

In the meantime, however, players are excited to hop into the newest version of the game and experience Season 5, which includes the new Mythic Tracer skin. The latest update will roll out on Tuesday, June 13, at around 11 am Sunday, Pacific Time (PT).

