Overwatch 2 collaborates with one of the most popular animes, One Punch Man. Blizzard Entertainment announced this collaboration with the Season 3 update and is bringing in a cosmetic bundle for Kiriko at 2100 coins, available in the in-game store.

The bundle will contain the One Punch Man-themed legendary Kiriko skin, a victory pose, and a namecard. Players can directly purchase all the skins that will launch under the win of the Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man collaboration. A set of themed challenges will also be hosted, which can be completed to earn a free legendary skin.

Overwatch 2 One Punch Man collaboration launches Tornado Kiriko bundle

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri



The Legendary Terrible Tornado Kiriko skin will arrive as part of a bundle, available for 2100 coins in the



Bundle includes the legendary skin, Terribly Impressive Victory Pose, namecard. Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Tornado Kiriko Bundle Pricing 🌪️The Legendary Terrible Tornado Kiriko skin will arrive as part of a bundle, available for 2100 coins in the #Overwatch2 in-game store.Bundle includes the legendary skin, Terribly Impressive Victory Pose, namecard. Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Tornado Kiriko Bundle Pricing 🌪️The Legendary Terrible Tornado Kiriko skin will arrive as part of a bundle, available for 2100 coins in the #Overwatch2 in-game store.Bundle includes the legendary skin, Terribly Impressive Victory Pose, namecard. https://t.co/fe0NGlBygy

Blizzard has made it a point to provide loads of playable content with each seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The Season 3 update brought the first original Overwatch 2 match into the fold alongside a mythic Kiriko skin. The Loverwatch Dating Sim was another limited-time event celebrating Valentine's week in February.

Tornado Kiriko Bundle

The Tornado Kiriko Bundle contains three items that can be equipped in Blizzard's hero-shooter title. The legendary grade Kiriko skin was completely inspired by the popular One Punch Man anime due to the collaboration. Here is a list of the contents available in the Tornado Kiriko Bundle.

LegendaryTerrible Tornado Kiriko skin

Impressive Victory Pose

Terrible Tornado bundle namecard

Players can purchase the complete Tornado Kiriko bundle exclusively from Overwatch 2's game store.

One Punch Man collaboration

Blizzard Entertainment announced its collaboration with the One Punch Man anime series in its official blog post before the Season 3 update. The series is scheduled to kickstart on March 7 and conclude on April 6, 2023.

One of the star items to arrive in this timeline is the Saitama skin for Doomfist. The publisher has not officially released details of the complete set. The overview and news of each skin and its bundles will be released before they go live in Blizzard's hero-shooter title and its store.

Other heroes might also get some One Punch Man-inspired cameo skins during the decided timeline of the collaboration. Players can look forward to completing custom challenges to get their hands on one undisclosed legendary skin.

The Season 3 mid-season collaboration with the One Punch Man anime series has opened the gates for more possibilities. Blizzard's creative development team continuously surprises the community with their creativity and attention to detail. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and guides.

Poll : 0 votes