"Own that fraud": Fans laud xQc for hitting back at Red Pill internet personality Myron Gaines's comments about Pokimane

Fans of popular livestreamer Felix "xQc" are praising him for pushing back against controversial internet personality Myron Gaines for his comments about Imane "Pokimane" supposedly leaving Twitch, and the manosphere, aka, red-pill community. Imane publicly announced that she would not be re-signing a deal with the platform a couple of days ago, and in her podcast, explained that one of the reasons for her decision was the rise of regressive content on the platform.

Myron is the host of the Fresh and Fit Podcast, where he is known to spout contentious views. He recently took to X and posted in support of Pokimane's seeming departure from Twitch and appeared to welcome the decision. xQc, however, was having none of it and hit back at the personality in a sarcastic reply which is being lauded by his followers.

Many fans praised him and trolled Gaines, with one X user egging Felix on and stating:

"Own that fraud"

"Nice post bro. I hope the drones like it": xQc calls out Myron Gaines on X over his comment about Pokimane not re-signing with Twitch

The Red Pill community, also sometimes called the Manosphere, is known for advocating polarizing talking points, with various controversial personalities associated with the term. While Pokimane gave various reasons for not re-signing a deal with Twitch, it seems her take on the Red Pill community and the platform's inability to adequately protect minorities was picked up by many of its constituents, like Myron Gaines, as ammunition.

Myron made a post on X with a screenshot of a news headline insinuating that the top female streamer left Twitch due to "manosphere red pill bullsh*t." He further captioned it, saying:

"Men are waking up and starting to stop simping for a useless Twitch 304. Good work bros! The tide is finally starting to turn."

This did not sit well with xQc, who came to the defense of his fellow Canadian streamer and pushed back with a sarcastic jab.

Describing the Red Pill community as "drones," the streamer wrote:

"This is your brain on rejection. "The tide" lmfao, nice post bro. I hope the drones like it."

xQc has received a lot of support for his clapback against Myron Gaines, with his post garnering a lot more likes than the Fresh and Fit podcast host's X post. However, there was also some pushback. Here are some general reactions to the interaction on X.

Readers should note that Pokimane has clarified in a recent post on X that she has not signed a deal with any other platform and described herself as "free as a bird" on her podcast to convey her plans. She did her first YouTube stream on February 1, with thousands of fans tuning in to watch her compete in a YouTube Streamers vs Twitch Streamers competition where she sided with the former.