Partnered Twitch streamer shockingly accuses xQc of being "managed by a pedophile" during livestream

An unexpected controversy has taken over the internet after a partnered Twitch streamer shockingly linked Felix "xQc" with pedophilia during a recent livestream broadcast.

While talking about xQc's streaming schedule during their livestream, the partnered Twitch streamer, who appeared on TheRealMoisesB's Twitch stream, can be seen accusing xQc of being "managed by a pedophile," eliciting a wave of responses from viewers from all corners of the world.

Twitch streamer links xQc with pedophilia, leaves fans shocked

Felix "xQc" can be a polarizing figure at times. Be it his controversial statements or gambling addiction stories, the Twitch powerhouse is not afraid to speak his mind, which the majority of his viewers absolutely love about him. Despite being in controversy all the time, his fans are there with him no matter what. His loyal fanbase has always supported him whenever he is in a tricky situation.

The controversial and taboo topic has been on the internet for quite a while now. However, a recent discussion around it caught fire when a partnered Twitch streamer accused the former Overwatch pro of being "managed by a pedophile," and that too on the livestream. A pedophile is someone who has a sustained sexual orientation towards children.

During the June 12, 2022 broadcast, while going live with some of the fellow streamers, the livestream discusses Felix in general. Surprisingly, however, the stream turned ugly when a partnered Twitch streamer remarked that Felix was "managed by a pedophile."

Something worth noting here is that even though the streamer didn't directly accuse Felix of anything, the allegation is quite big on its own.

During the livestream, TheRealMoisesB can be heard asking:

"How many hours does xQc stream?"

Someone in Moises' group replied:

"20 hours out of 24 hours, probably."

As MoisesB was talking, another Twitch streamer asked him to turn the camera toward him. Making some serious allegations, the streamer looked into the camera and said:

"xQc probably has some f**king pedophile managing him."

Later on, after muting themselves for a few good minutes, the streamer came back on the livestream and cleared out that he was joking about it.

Fans react to the statement

As expected, quite a few fans of the streamer came forward to show their support. One user event went on to point out how wrong it is to accuse someone of something so serious and controversial without actual proof. One Reddit user noted:

"How f**king disgusting to even accuse someone of that without any sort of proof."

The clip was featured on Reddit's streamer-oriented r/LivestreamFail, where fans didn't respond in kind to the streamer's accusations.

Even if the accusations have no basis, it's very dangerous for the streamer to accuse Felix of something so serious without any proof. TheRealMoisesB has a massive following of 49.7k on the Amazon-owned platform, and fans are quick to show up and harass other streamers on these matters.

At the time of writing, Felix had not made any official statement regarding the matter. However, given the outspoken personality of the Twitch streamer, it will be interesting to see how he reacts to the entire allegation.

