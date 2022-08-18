PEL 2022 Summer Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, top 5 players, and more

The Grand Finals of the PEL 2022 Summer commenced today, August 18, with the top 15 teams fighting across five matches on Day 1. Nova Esports amassed 104 points on the leaderboard, including 50 elimination points. The team claimed three chicken dinners out of five matches, which shows how dominant the squad was.

The second-placed STE accumulated 60 points without a chicken dinner. SMG, with 57 points, held third place, followed by LGD Gaming. Defending champion RSG is currently in fourth spot with 46 points. TC, PeRo, and JTeam didn't play well and finished in 13th, 14th, and 15th places, respectively.

PEL Summer Finals Day 1 overall standings

In the opening match of the PEL Summer Finals, SMG set up a scintillating performance in Miramar and grabbed a 7-kill chicken dinner. The team managed to hold their position by eliminating TT and TJB in their crucial fight. STE, TJB, and TT accumulated 16, 12, and 11 points, respectively. Fan favorite Nova Esports scored eight points in the match.

Top 5 teams' standings after PEL Summer Finals Day 1 (Image via Tencent)

Switching to the second match, Nova Esports did a fantastic job by clinching an eight-kill chicken dinner in Sanhok. Despite being eliminated in the fifth spot, STE collected 18 points thanks to their aggressive gameplay. TJB and SMG once again put in an excellent performance and claimed 11 points each.

The third match was played on the Erangel map, in which Tianba came out victorious with four kills. LGD secured second position with seven eliminations, while STE and RSG picked up 10 points each. Nova Esports didn't play well in the match and collected only five points.

Sixth to 15th teams' standings after PEL Finals Day 1 (Image via Tencent)

Nova Esports dominated in the fourth match played on Erangel, scoring 28 points which included 18 elimination points. RSG managed to hold on to their second spot with eight kill points, while PAI and Kone earned 11 and 10 points, respectively. STE and LGD were eliminated without scoring a single point. Nova's star player Paraboy took 7 eliminations in the match.

Nova Esports claimed its third chicken dinner of the day with 15 kill points thanks to Order's six eliminations. STE and Kone accumulated 12 points each, while JDE and SMG claimed 10 and 8 points, respectively.

Top 5 players after Day 1 (Image via Tencent)

Nova's Paraboy leads the kill leaderboard with 15 eliminations, followed by his teammates Order (15) and King (13).

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2022 Grand Finals are scheduled to continue until August 21, with a total of 20 matches set to be played throughout the event.

