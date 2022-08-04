Peter Park joins 100 Thieves, announcement made with fun Spider-Man spinoff video

American Twitch star Peter Park has joined esports organization 100 Thieves as a streamer and content creator.

Park is already an integral part of the streaming community, thanks to his collaborations with the likes of Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Leslie "Fuslie" and Rachell "Valkyrae."

His new venture with 100 Thieves was announced with a Marvel-ous video; pun intended.

100 Thieves @100Thieves



We're so excited to finally have Peter as a part of the team to create even more content with us. Peter’s going to need to be everywhere… somehow. Welcome @peterparkTV to 100 Thieves!We're so excited to finally have Peter as a part of the team to create even more content with us. Peter’s going to need to be everywhere… somehow. #100T Welcome @peterparkTV to 100 Thieves! We're so excited to finally have Peter as a part of the team to create even more content with us. Peter’s going to need to be everywhere… somehow. #100T https://t.co/TQD9s82QmS

100 Thieves has emerged as a premier gaming content and esports organization in the last few years. Apart from streaming, the organization competes in a lot of professional esports tournaments.

Founded in 2017, 100 Thieves has even entered the realm of game development with Project X.

Well-wishers flock to Twitter to congratulate Peter Park on joining 100 Thieves

Streaming career announcements via flashy videos have become the norm in the past few years, and it is no different in Peter Park's case.

100 Thieves welcomed him to the organization with a video that was heavily inspired by Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The announcement video borrows Doctor Strange's slip rings to create multiple copies of Peter, just like in the MCU. The similarity between the streamer's name and Spiderman's real name, Peter Parker, is an obvious but still amusing take.

Many of Park's streamer friends, including 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae, congratulated him on the move. Other members of the organization, such as Kyedae Yassuo and Asuna, followed suit.

Kyedae and Yassuo reacting on Instagram (Image via 100 Thieves/Instagram)

Fuslie, Park's long-time roommate, friend and now fellow 100 Thieves streamer, posted a heartfelt picture of the two and welcomed him to the organization.

leslie @fuslie



WELCOME TO THE !! I will never forget seeing you stream shirtless to two viewers.. LOOK AT YOU NOW From being roomies to being a part of the same org :')WELCOME TO THE @100Thieves FAM PETER!! I will never forget seeing you stream shirtless to two viewers.. LOOK AT YOU NOW From being roomies to being a part of the same org :') WELCOME TO THE @100Thieves FAM PETER 💯😭❤!! I will never forget seeing you stream shirtless to two viewers.. LOOK AT YOU NOW 👑 https://t.co/aHSe6RZ04E

Park also received well wishes from many other gaming and esports personalities:

Peter "PeterparkTV" Park is a streamer of North Korean descent. Before he began streaming full-time, Park worked as a tutor. He is now known for his enjoyable "Just Chatting" category of streams.

Park began streaming in June 2017 and was granted a Twitch Partnership in October 2018. His "Just Chatting" videos and streams, which frequently feature user replies and conversations, have made him extremely popular. His Among Us streams back in the day also provided a huge boost to his reputation in the streaming community.

With over 500K followers on Twitch, Park has amassed a large viewership. His YouTube channel has almost 150K subscribers.

A variety streamer, Park has been streaming a lot of Valorant, Among Us and No Man's Sky in the last month. He frequently hangs out with the Offline TV cast and plays games with them.

Fans can now expect to see Park in many videos produced by 100 Thieves, apart from his usual YouTube and Twitch streams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far