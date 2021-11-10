PewDiePie lashes out at Travis Scott over Astroworld tragedy, says it’s the “worst apology” he has seen

PewDiePie has reacted to Travis Scott’s apology following the tragedy at the Astroworld festival that saw eight people lose their lives and multiple injured.

The concert was held in Houston, Texas, on November 5. Over 100,000 fans showed up to see Travis Scott perform alongside other performers. Sadly, the crowds surged to the stage, causing a stampede that saw lives lost and multiple get injured.

Following the devastating event, the American rapper shared an apology via Instagram, stating that he was “devastated” over what had transpired. However, PewDiePie reacted to his apology on November 9, making his stance clear on the matter. The online star revealed how “zero responsibility” was taken.

PewDiePie believes Travis Scott thought it was cool that his audience was out of control

The Swedish YouTuber started his stream by skimming through news pieces before stumbling upon the events at Astroworld. Here’s how he reacted:

“The more I look into it, the more insane it actually is. It’s normal that things get out of control at concerts, but what isn’t normal is that no one did anything about it. It blows my mind!”

Travis Scott claimed that he had no idea what was going on, so much so that he found out about the people who had lost their lives after the concert was over.

PewDiePie wasn’t convinced by his response, stating:

“I have been on stage before. You see the crowd. That’s all you look out for. I don’t understand how you can defend him not seeing anything. There is no excuse. I think Travis Scott thought it was cool how it was so crazy and out of control at his concert that he just didn’t care. He probably didn’t realize the severity of the situation, but at the same time, it shouldn’t matter. You are still responsible when you look after all these people.”

The online sensation then pulled up Travis Scott’s apology video and noted how it was the “worst apology” he had seen in a very long time.

PewDiePie added:

“He’s doing this weird thing that kids do when they apologize because they don’t really know how to fake cry, so they just start rubbing their face. I’ve definitely seen kids do this. It’s so bizarre. And it’s a little late for thoughts and prayers. Travis takes absolutely zero responsibility in this apology.”

On the flip side, PewDiePie revealed that Travis didn’t have a convincing picture of what was going on as nobody would continue their concert if they found out eight people had died.

The 32-year-old concluded:

“I rate this apology absolute dogs**t zero out of 10. Yeah, I don’t think he realized how bad it was. But he definitely saw people injured. So it doesn’t matter. If fans mean the world to him, then why didn’t he just stop the show when they asked?”

Travis Scott is reportedly working closely with the authorities to get to the bottom of what happened. Reports suggest the musician has expressed a desire to pay for the funerals of those who lost their lives and undergoing treatment.

To make matters worse, lawsuits have been filed against Travis and surprise performer Drake for inciting the audience.

