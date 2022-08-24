Phantom Hellcat revealed at Gamescom 2022 as Nier-inspired title from All-in! Games

With Gamescom 2022 arriving in full force, video game publisher All-in! Games revealed their own internal development studio, Ironbird Creations, and a new game, Phantom Hellcat. Taking to the stage during Opening Night Live, this Nier-inspired game was showcased via a new trailer.

In Phantom Hellcat, a rebellious teen named Jolene is the last line of defense against a massive evil. Facing immense adversity, players will jump, dash and slash through theatrical plays inspired by pop culture.

Phantom Hellcat revealed during Gamescom 2022

During Gamescom 2022, Ironbird Creations revealed a teaser for their upcoming IP, Phantom Hellcat. In this game, a woman named Jolene unleashes evil upon the world, by breaking a seal in a cursed theater.

This seal was holding back dimensions filled with nefarious forces, which ended up kidnapping Jolene’s mother. Twisted nightmares of humanity escape and terrorize the populace, and it’s up to the protagonist to set things right.

The game, which was showcased during Gamescom, depicts Jolene knocking down a set wall and launching her foes into a bandit pit. The action-adventure game will see players using mysterious character masks to strengthen Jolene and learn new abilities.

Hack, slash, and leap across a series of gorgeous sets in this upcoming game (Image via Ironbird Creations)

It’s all about setting up awesome combos across each of these theater-based scenarios. The game features dynamic 3D/2D camera-shifting perspectives and sharp platforming controls across hand-crafted theater sets.

Norman Lenda, Creative Director of Ironbird Creations, discussed the title during Gamescom:

“Ironbird Creations was established in an effort to create high-quality new action IPs. The team has a lot of nostalgia for the era of action games from the 2010’s and wanted to revisit it together. Lately, action games have leaned more toward the ‘souls-like’ and ‘rogue-like’ subgenres and are missing the classic DNA. Phantom Hellcat will bring hack-n-slash titles back to their roots!”

The game will feature theatrical settings inspired by various pop culture moments, all starring Jolene as she hacks and slashes her way through everything. One setting teased was a Transylvanian Bibliotheque castle, which may or may not be teeming with vampires.

The game has no release date, but as of Gamescom 2022, it can be wishlisted on a variety of platforms. The developers at Ironbird Creations are looking to bring hack 'n' slash games back to their roots with their upcoming title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul