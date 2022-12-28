"Piers Morgan said you were shot": Andrew Tate shares mother's witty remark after Morgan's hacked tweets

Controversial British television personality Piers Morgan's Twitter account was recently hacked, and his subsequent tweets about Andrew Tate, The Queen, and others have gone viral on social media as the crass posts were screenshotted and shared extensively.

Andrew Tate himself appeared on Morgan's show a couple of days ago, and that has led to the hacker making a bunch of tweets about the contentious figure. One of them was a piece of fake news about Tate being shot in Dubai. The comment apparently made its way to the former kickboxer's mother, who sent him a message that he shared with his followers:

Mum: "Hi Andrew Piers morgan said you were shot and dead. Hope youre ok? Love you"

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Mum: "Hi Andrew Piers morgan said you were shot and dead. Hope youre ok? Love you" Mum: "Hi Andrew Piers morgan said you were shot and dead. Hope youre ok? Love you"😂

"W mom": Twitter reacts, Andrew Tate shares mother's witty response to a hacked Piers Morgan Tweet

Piers Morgan was trending for hours after he got hacked due to a plethora of quiet offensive tweets aimed at famous personalities. The most offensive was probably directed towards the late Queen, reading "F*ck the Queen." The hacker also targeted Ed Sheeran, calling him "Ginger f*cker."

As word of the breach spread, a lot of trolling ensued as people started dunking on Morgan, with many referring to his track of comments in the past.

While all the offensive materials have been deleted, many have preserved their comments about Tate. Based on the clip embedded below shows almost two minutes of the hacker's shenanigans, who made numerous references to Tate.

The first one was a crass joke:

"I like sucking on Top G's c*ck."

The tweet being referred to by the mother read like a news headline:

"BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Tate has been found shot dead in Dubai."

Tom Flynn @tomflynn_photo Screen recording I did of all the tweets from Piers Morgan hacked account to his 8.3million followers at 4am this Morning, went on for a good hour! Screen recording I did of all the tweets from Piers Morgan hacked account to his 8.3million followers at 4am this Morning, went on for a good hour! 😱 https://t.co/xnDu0f8J2i

The hacker didn't stop there, tweeting this after a few minutes:

"I like Andrew Tate's c*ck."

Last week, the controversial personality appeared on Piers Morgan's talk show and discussed his worldview extensively. Morgan confronted him over his comments about women and their roles in a relationship, eventually commenting that he should have phrased his points more delicately now that he is also a celebrity.

They also played a bit of chess, and their conversation ruffled many feathers. The hacker has taken the opportunity to troll both amply, but Andrew Tate's response suggests he has taken it quite well. The tweet about his mother's DM was appreciated by a lot of users online. Here are some of the reactions:

Tate has had quite a journey this year, from becoming a Twitch streamer to being banned from social media. Here's a breakdown of the Top G's shenanigans over 2022.

Poll : 0 votes