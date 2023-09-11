PlayStation+ Extra September games leaked: Featuring NieR Replicant Remaster, Civilization VI, and more

The PlayStation+ Extra games for September seem to have leaked online, and there are six games reportedly making their way to Sony’s subscription model. Titles like NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Remastered), Civilization VI, and more are expected to make their way to PS+ Extra later this month. A lot of titles make their way to Sony’s subscription model and, according to Dealabs leaker, there are six more making their way to it this month.

The leaker also reports that the subscription will be getting the following titles for September 2023:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Remastered)

Star Ocean The Divine Force

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Civilization VI

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Unpacking

When is PlayStation+ Extra September games expected to drop?

PlayStation+ Extra is Sony’s ongoing subscription model which rivals Xbox’s Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Hence, every month there is a new roster of games that hit the list, allowing subscribers to enjoy it without any additional pay.

The September leaks for the subscription suggest that six games will be making their way to it. According to the Dealabs leaker who also goes by the handle of billbil-kun, the new titles are expected to drop in the subscription on September 13, 2023.

What makes this bit of speculative news plausible is the fact that billbil-kun had previously reported on a lot of similar leaks which eventually came true.

Two of the biggest titles that are expected to make their way to PlayStation+ Extra is NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Remastered), Civilization VI. The former is an updated version of the base game which was initially released only in Japan.

The game’s remaster and release for the West was quite a successful affair and there will be many who are looking to try it out after the popularity that Nier Automata garnered.

As for Civilization VI, the turn-based strategy game is one of the more successful entries in the franchise. It develops a lot on some of their older gameplay mechanics, bringing in a fresh new approach and allowing players to try out new ways to expand their civilization.