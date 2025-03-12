PlayStation Plus March 2025 catalogue revealed, includes UFC 5, Armored Core trilogy, and more

The PlayStation Plus March 2025 catalogue was revealed on March 12, 2025. The extensive list lays down entries for PlayStation Plus and Premium, and includes games like UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, as well as the famous Armored Core trilogy by FromSoftware. These titles will be available for players starting from March 18, 2025.
This article will go over all the game titles unveiled in the catalogue under PlayStation Plus and Premium for March 2025.
PlayStation Plus March 2025 catalogue revealed
The PlayStation Plus March 2025 catalogue consists of a total of 11 new titles that you can access on the PS5 or PS4, depending on the game. Here is the catalogue list:
PlayStation Plus
- UFC 5 - PS5
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - PS4, PS5
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - PS4
- Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy - PS4, PS5
- Arcade Paradise - PS4, PS5
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles - PS4, PS5
- You Suck at Parking - PS4, PS5
- Syberia – The World Before - PS4, PS5
PlayStation Plus Premium
- Arcade Paradise VR - PS VR2
- Armored Core - PS4, PS5
- Armored Core: Project Phantasma - PS4, PS5
- Armored Core: Master of Arena - PS4, PS5
These are all the titles included in the PlayStation Plus March 2025 catalogue. Players must note that the lineup mentioned in the catalogue may differ from region to region, and so it's best to check out your PlayStation Store on the day of the release, which will be March 18, 2025, as mentioned earlier.
