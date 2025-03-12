Split Fiction: How to get The Cake is Not a Lie trophy 

"The Cake is Not a Lie" is one of the 21 trophies/achievements available in Split Fiction. This co-op title from Hazelight Studios has some achievements that are specifically meant for one of the two playable characters, while the others must be collected as a team. The achievement in question today can only be acquired via teamwork and coordination.

As such, this article will guide you on how to get the "The Cake is Not a Lie" trophy in Split Fiction. Note that you will need to reach a certain point in the game before you can get it. Don't worry, though — if you've missed it, you can always return to that point using the chapter select screen.

How to get The Cake is Not a Lie trophy in Split Fiction

You will need to reach Run and Gun stage to get this trophy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

To get the "The Cake is Not a Lie" achievement, you will first need to reach Chapter 4, Final Dawn. Once at this chapter, you must look for an Easter egg, finding which will automatically unlock the achievement and add it to your account.

Once you reach the Run and Gun stage in Chapter 4, you will stumble upon an area with multiple portals. This entire area (and its portals) is meant as a reference to Valve's 2007 video game, Portal. Jump inside the first portal and then to the one to your right. You will encounter a door with a portal nearby. Shoot the portal using your newly equipped gun — this will kill the guard on the floor above you. Now, get on top of the metal crates in front of you using the portals.

From here, instead of jumping into the portal below, jump up the wall to your left, and you will enter a secret room where you will find a cake with a candle. Once you reach this part, you will have unlocked the "The Cake is Not a Lie" achievement.

