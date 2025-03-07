All secret easter eggs and video game references in Split Fiction

Split Fiction, released on March 6, 2025, is a brand new co-op adventure game developed by Hazelight Studios. The game takes you into the lives of Mio and Zoe, who get trapped inside an idea-stealing machine. Once locked in, the title will take you through many worlds and many adventurous scenarios as you progress through the levels. And during these many missions, you may encounter situations that you may be all too familiar with.

Split Fiction gives a nod and pays homage to many works of media, especially, other video games. Therefore, this article will go over all the secret easter eggs and video game references in Split Fiction.

Split Fiction: All easter eggs and video game references

1) Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed referenced in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

Assassin's Creed is a very well known franchise by Ubisoft. In Split Fiction, the game is referenced early. In the opening fantasy section, you as a player, must perform a jump into a large bale of hay.

As Zoe lands on this bale of hay, she performs an agile and graceful landing motion that appears similar to those made by Altair, a popular character from the Assassin's Creed franchise. To add to it, upon landing, Zoe exclaims:

“Gotta have faith when you leap.”

This could be seen as a nod to the Leap of Faith maneuver in the series developed by Ubisoft.

2) It Takes Two

It Takes Two's Cutie The Elephant gets referenced (Image via Electronic Arts)

It Takes Two is yet another quirky co-op adventure by Hazelight Studios. The game sees Cody and May, a separating couple, get turned into little dolls who must navigate their way back into their regular human bodies. During this game, a particularly trauma-inducing mission sees Cutie, a stuffed Elephant, get her limbs ripped off.

In Split Fiction, Cutie can be found as a mascot for the Mastodon Pet Store in the Neon Revenge Chapter during the Play Me Techno section. In the mission, Mio drops a ladder for Zoe who then uses her power to open a shuttered door. From here, you will come across an area with a subway tunnel, turn right and you will come across the pet store with the mascot.

3) Dune

Dune's Sandworms find a place in the game (Image via Electronic Arts)

Frank Herbert's Dune became especially popular after the recent films by Denis Villeneuve. The films and the novel feature Sandworms, which are terrifying creatures that live in the deserts of Arrakis. The Sandworms can be distracted using thumpers, devices that mimic footsteps.

In Split Fiction, in The Legend of the Sandfish side story, Zoe and Mio, use similar thumpers to distract similar creatures. The side story can be found in the Neon Revenge Chapter in the Play Me Techno section. You can access it through a portal after falling between the buildings in the Rush Hour section.

4) Game Awards speech by Hazelight's director - Josef Fares

Split Fiction references Josef Fares speech at The Game Awards 2017 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Yet again in the Play Me Techno section in the Neon Revenge chapter, you will find an interesting easter egg. A radio situated on a bench will be playing the fiery speech delivered by Josef Fares, Hazelight's director, during the 2017 Game Awards ceremony.

The speech was particularly against the Oscars and in favor of the gaming industry. If you want to take a listen, you can find the radio right before a padded lock, which you must break to move forward. You can tune the radio to have it play the speech. Additionally, you can also adjust it to listen to some interesting music from previous games

5) The Three Little Pigs

Everyone may be familiar with the story of The Three Little Pigs who are terrorized by the Big Bad Wolf. Split Fiction pays homage to the story during a particularly quirky part of the story. The characters Zoe and Mio turn into pigs with different abilities. While one can extend like a slinky, the other can fart to propel themselves.

During the Neon Revenge chapter in the Streets of Neon section, you can find the farmlife side story. On your way up the hill, you'll come across a pig who appears worried about their housing situation. On the back of this house, you can see a big target sign which can be attacked by the farting player. This will blow the house over and initiate an interesting conversation as well as unlock the Huffing and Puffing achievement.

6) Dark Souls

Dark Souls finds a nod in the game (Image via Electronic Arts)

In the Final Dawn chapter during the Test Chamber section, Zoe and Mio can light their own Moonfire. In the section, you can find the Moon Market side story. To find the Moonfire site, you must catch an ethereal gondola to the Town Square.

Next, follow the path to the right to equip lanterns from the cat pumpkin's mouth. These will let you access invisible platforms and go over gaps. After crossing the first gap, turn right and go around the church building and to the left. Cross one more gap and you'll come across the unlit Moonfire.

7) A Way Out

Hazelight Studios references another one of their games (Image via Electronic Arts)

Finally, you can find a reference to another Hazelight Studios game, A Way Out. The game features Leo and Vincent as they try to break out of jail. The pair's constant banter is a key highlight of the game's story and proves to be rather entertaining.

You can find the bickering pair in Split Fiction in the Isolation Chapter in the Cell Blocks section. In this part of the game, Mio controls some cargo containers to let Zoe cross large gaps. During this task, you will reach a section where you must wallrun past the objective. Before doing so, explore the area for a small crawlspace. Using this space will lead you to the iconic duo trapped in their own cells.

