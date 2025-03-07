How to complete Dune easter egg in Split Fiction

The Dune easter egg in Split Fiction is one of the 12 exhilarating side stories in the game. EA's latest co-op platformer allows players to hop in on a unique split-screen adventure as they progress through various challenging levels. The Dune easter egg is part of the Legend of the Sandfish side quest, which showcases an environment inspired by the Dune franchise.

This article explains how players can complete the Dune easter egg in Split Fiction. Read below to find out more about the easter egg quest.

Dune easter egg in Split Fiction explored

Players can find the Dune easter egg in Split Fiction during the events of the Neon Revenge Chapter, wherein protagonists Mio and Zoe stumble upon a portal at the end of the Rush Hour section. After a short cutscene, players can choose to interact with that portal. This action marks the beginning of the Legend of the Sandfish side quest.

Thumpers in the Legend of the Sandfish side quest in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Legend of the Sandfish side story is heavily inspired by the pop phenomenon Dune franchise. Similar to planet Arrakis, this easter egg quest takes place in a desolate desert filled with abandoned castles. The level is filled with sand sharks that will patrol various pathways in the game.

Players must maintain sync and quick thinking to complete the Dune easter egg in Split Fiction. They must be cautious when navigating the sandy rivers, infested with aggressive sand sharks that can quickly eliminate unwary visitors. The key to victory involves distracting the creatures with a rhythmic tool that thumps the ground, which makes them sluggish for a limited time. This mechanic is another reference to thumpers on Dune, which are used to attract sandworms in the film.

Riding sand sharks in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Dune easter egg quest can be completed in a short amount of time if players complete objectives and avoid getting in trouble. The most exciting area of the map in the Legend of the Sandfish side-quest is the shark pool, which players can avoid using the hook.

The mission concludes with an exhilarating sequence, with our protagonists embarking on a thrilling ride and navigating sand sharks through treacherous waters. Players must skillfully maneuver these massive creatures while avoiding deadly collisions with other sharks. The side quest reaches its end when Mio and Zoe make a daring leap into the portal that originally transported them from Neon City to this sandy realm.

That covers our guide for completing the Dune easter egg in Split Fiction. Follow Sportkeeda's esports and gaming section for more news and guides.

