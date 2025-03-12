How to get Ultimate Material in FragPunk

Ultimate Material in FragPunk is a unique form of Superb rarity material that can be used to redeem Ultra Weapons in Bad Guitar Studios' new FPS game. Found in the latest Constellation lottery, these materials serve as conversion rewards and a form of currency that can be obtained from the lottery prize pool. These Ultimate materials have some unique properties and are mainly related to current and future Curiosity prize pools.

Ad

We shed some light on Ultimate Material in FragPunk, all of its properties, and how players can obtain them.

Also read: FragPunk hits 100k concurrent players on Steam

Ultimate Material in FragPunk: How to obtain

Ultimate material is a form of currency in Curiosity prize pools (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studio)

Ultimate Material is a rare form of currency in FragPunk related to current and upcoming Curiosity prize pools. These can be utilized to redeem various prizes even if a player is unlucky enough not to receive the ultimate reward from a particular Curiosity lottery.

Ad

Trending

Ultimate Materials in FragPunk can be obtained in the following ways:

Obtained directly from the lottery as a reward having Ultimate rarity.

Obtained after receiving duplicate Super rarity rewards from the prize pool.

Currently, there are 13 Superb rarity rewards. Receiving a duplicate for any of those rewards will be directly converted to Ultimate Material in FragPunk.

Also read: FragPunk Twitch Rivals: Start date, what to expect, and where to watch

Ultimate Material in FragPunk: Where to use

Curiosity lottery rules in FragPunk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studio)

Ultimate Materials in FragPunk, accumulated as prize pool rewards or duplicate rewards from a curiosity lottery, can be utilized to redeem the following rewards:

Ad

Superb rarity weapons skins.

Superb rarity melee skins.

Superb rarity stickers.

Superb rarity weapon charms.

Basic decoration pack featuring various Rare charms and Superb rarity kill counters.

These rewards can be seen by going to the Events tab, heading to Hot Events and then opening the Constellation Tab. Clicking the prize pool button will navigate players to the Constellation rewards menu, where all items that can be redeemed via Ultimate Materials can be found.

Ad

Ultimate Material in FragPunk: Do they carry over?

Yes, Ultimate materials will carry forward to future Curiosity prize pools. This means players can save up their Ultimate material and get any Superb or Ultimate rarity rewards from future lottery rewards. These materials can be retained by players permanently.

For more news on FragPunk, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.