FragPunk hits 100k concurrent players on Steam

FragPunk recently hit the milestone of 100k concurrent players on Steam within just a few days of its release. Its fast-paced gameplay combined with the unique approach to Shard Cards has catapulted the game to the forefront of current FPS.

The title was released on March 6, 2025. With immense hype surrounding its release, it received mostly positive reviews in the initial days. Furthermore, according to SteamDB, it took just three days for FragPunk to reach 100k concurrent players, which is an incredible feat.

This article explores more about the game’s current player count.

FragPunk reaches the milestone of 100k concurrent players on Steam

According to SteamDB, the game first reached the 100k concurrent players milestone on Steam on March 9, 2025, just three days after its official release. Later, on the same day, it reached its all-time peak with 113,946 concurrent players.

FragPunk's player count (Image via SteamDB)

Considering the hype surrounding the title and its unique gameplay, this does not come as a shock to the gaming community. When user u/Harrinovi posted this achievement on the r/PlayFragPunk subreddit, many replied with positive comments, indicating that the game was living up to the hype that it created.

Apart from the high player count, FragPunk also currently has mostly positive reviews on Steam after a total of 14,065 reviews at the time of writing this article.

Although the game was expected to succeed, reaching such numbers within just three days is extraordinary. Players appear to appreciate the variation that the title brings to FPS and are attracted to the change from mundane games like Valorant and CS2.

This covers everything you need to know about the current player count in Bad Guitar Studio's new FPS title. It will be interesting to see how the game evolves with time.

