Players might be interested in learning how to download Fragpunk on PC, considering the game is set for an official release on March 6, 2025, for the Americas region and March 7, 2025, for the rest of the world. The title will be available on three platforms for PC players, namely Steam, Epic Games, and Loading Bay, and the process to download it is fairly simple.

On that note, this article covers the method to download Fragpunk on PC.

Steps to download Fragpunk on PC

Fragpunk is completely free-to-play and is available on three gaming platforms on PC: Steam, Epic Games, and Loading Bay. Considering all three platforms function similarly when installing a game, here is how to download Fragpunk on PC:

Step 1 - Open your preferred gaming platform on your PC and log in to your account.

on your PC and log in to your account. Step 2 - Head into the store and search for FragPunk.

and search for Step 3 - Add the game to your personal library.

Step 4 - Open your personal library and look for FragPunk.

Step 5 - Click on Download/Install and follow the prompts to download the game.

If you have followed the above steps correctly, you should have the game downloaded and installed on your PC. You can now enjoy this brand-new 5v5 shooter with all its unique mechanics.

Note: If you do not have either gaming platform installed on your PC, head over to FragPunk’s official website and click on any one of the three (Steam, Epic Games, or Loading Bay) to download the application. From then on, follow the above-mentioned steps to successfully download Fragpunk on that platform.

That covers everything you need to know about the process of downloading Fragpunk on PC. The game is currently available for pre-load on Steam, in case you want to get into the action as soon as the title launches.

It is important to note that although the game supports crossplay across PC and console, the console version has been indefinitely delayed due to some technical difficulties. Therefore, the game will be available only on PC at the moment.

