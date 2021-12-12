PMGC 2021 League East Super Weekend 2: Overall standings, top 3 players, and more

The third and final day of the second super weekend of the PMGC 2021: East League concluded today. Post 30 games of action over two weeks, The Infinity from Thailand lead the overall points table with 320 points to their tally. They held on to their lead from the first super weekend, having a strong Week 2 as well.

Top 10 teams standings after PMGC Super Weekend 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Genesis Dogma GIDS of Indonesia, who played decently in Week 1, popped out this week and jumped to second spot in the overall standings with 291 points.

In third place post the second week stands the Malaysian squad of 4 Rivals. The team performed brilliantly during the first week but their performance this time around dipped slightly. However, they were still able to secure 258 points in total.

Bigetron RA finished 16th position after PMGC Super Weekend 2

Genesis Dogma GIDS secured the most points in Week 2 super weekend.The team won two chicken dinners and gained a total of 168 points with 83 kills from the 15 matches they played. The Infinity was able to put forth another strong performance this week as well, securing second spot with 165 points and 71 kills.

Nigma Galaxy, the team from the Middle East, had a hard time during Week 1 but secured third place this week with 162 points. This strong showing took them to ninth spot in the overall standings.

PMGC League East Super Weekend 2 performance overview

Stalwart Esports, a strong squad from Mongolia who had an average Week 1, stepped up this week to take fourth spot on the PMGC League East Week 2 leaderboard. This showing also propelled the squad to fourth spot on the overall leaderboard as well.

Bigetron RA from Indonesia, who didn't even qualify for Week 1 super weekend, showed their class in Week 2 and secured a total of 119 points to finish fifth in the Week 2 standings. Overall, the team currently stands 16th.

Apart from Nigma Galaxy, the teams from the MENA & South Asia regions had a hard time this week as they found themselves in the bottom half of the Week 2 table. Cryptics and Rico Infinity Team failed to get going this week and finished 14th and 16th on the weekly leaderboard.

DRS Gaming finished 13th with 84 points on the Week 2 leaderboard. The team managed to salvage some of their pride through a strong performance on the final day of the super weekend and held on to the seventh spot on the overall leaderboard with 218 points.

Top 3 players after PMGC Super Weekend 2

The top fraggers list for the PMGC Super weekends is being led by DayBot from Genesis Dogma GIDS with 49 kills. He is trailed by his teammate Satar with 46 frags. GodTunny from The Infinity has been able to secure third spot with 42 eliminations.

