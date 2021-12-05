PMGC 2021 League East: The Infinity emerges top as Super Weekend 1 ends

The third and final day of PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021: East League's first Super Weekend came to an end today, December 5. After a lot of twists and turns in the points table over the course of 15 matches, The Infinity from Thailand secured the top spot with 155 points and 70 kills. The team had gained the top spot at the end of yesterday's set of matches and secured decent placements today as well, as they won 50 points at a 10 point per game average.

4 Rivals, the Malaysian team, continued with their consistent performances to finish second in the overall standings. The team was able to secure a total of 142 points across the whole week, 67 of which came through eliminations. The team secured almost equal points across all three days and maintained their second spot without securing any chicken dinner in the Super Weekend.

The Infinity leads overall standings after PMGC Super Weekend 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Nepali squad DRS Gaming put forth a stunning display in the final two days of the first Super Weekend to secure the third spot. The team slowly climbed the charts leaving behind teams who were touted to be better than them. Overall, the squad ended their week with 134 points and 63 kills.

PMGC League East Super Weekend 1 bottom standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Week 1 performance overview of PMGC: East 2021

Chinese team Nova Esports and Malaysian squad Team Secret played decently throughout the Super Weekend 1 to secure the 4th and the 5th spot in the overall standings. Nova Esports had produced a breathtaking display of vigor on the final day as they jumped from 10th to 4th in just 5 matches.

Team Secret, on the other hand, had an average final day and dropped from 2nd to the 5th spot. However, strong performances over the initial two days kept the team in the Top 5.

Stalwart Esports from Mongolia and Six to Eight from China, teams who performed in an amazing fashion during the Weekdays, faltered during the Super Weekend to end up in the 12th and 13th spot, respectively. The teams had started well but fizzled out as the days went by.

Middle East teams Nigma Galaxy and Cryptics, who performed decently during the Weekdays, had a horrendous time in the Super Weekend as they finished in the 15th and 16th place. Rico Infinity, another team from the Middle East region, however, played decently to secure the 6th spot.

With the first Super Weekend of PMGC 2021 gone, teams would have gauged each other's play style and rotations. All 20 squads will like to bring their A-game at the start of Week 2. Teams such as Faze Clan and Bigetron RA, who failed to qualify for the first Super Weekend, will be itching to make a comeback in Week-2

