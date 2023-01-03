PMGC 2022 Grand Finals: Map order, casters, when and where to watch 

With just three days remaining in the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022, the thrill of finding out who will be crowned champions this season is at its peak.

The marquee event will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, and upon its conclusion, the PUBG Mobile Esports 2022 season will also end.

The world's 16 best teams will compete for a total prize pool of $1.5 million over a period of three days and 18 matches beginning January 6 before culminating on January 8. Krafton has released multiple details regarding the Grand Finals, including the casting talent and the map order.

Map order for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

The map order will be followed across three days, starting and ending with the Erangel Map:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Sanhok

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Miramar

Match 6: Erangel

Broadcast talent for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

The Grand Finals will be broadcast in 14 languages and feature some of the best casting talents from various countries.

PUBG Mobile commentators John Allen and Blank will be holding the casting desk for the English broadcast. The duo will also be joined by other popular casters and analysts, including 7 World's Gaming, Maxman, fALECX, and Banks.

Where and when to watch

The broadcast will begin at 17:45 (UTC+7) or 16:30 IST. Fans can tune into the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels to catch the action live.

Top teams to look out for

Two-time champions from China, Jimmy-led-Nova Esports, are favorites to win this year's title, too, after impeccable performances in the Group Stage.

4 Angry Men from China and IHC Esports from Mongolia, the first and second runner-ups in the inaugural season of PMGC held in 2020, will feature this year after missing the Global Championship in 2021. Both squads look solid and will remain in contention for podium spots.

Vampire Esports from Thailand and A7 Esports had a great season last year. Both squads will also be looking to take home the trophy. GodLike Stalwart from Mongolia has been relentless and could prove threatening in the Grand Finals.

However, some squads playing their first PMGC have already surprised their opponents with aggressive tactics and will aim for the same in the finals.

