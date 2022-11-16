PMGC 2022 League Group Green Day 1: Teams, map rotation, format, when and where to watch

The second week of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 League is all set to start tomorrow, i.e., November 17. Following the completion of Group Red's matches the previous week, Group Green will be in action this week.

Group Green has been called the deadliest in the PMGC 2022 League Stage by fans and experts alike, with some of the best teams in the world competing for the 3 spots in the Grand Finals.

Similar to Group Red, 16 teams from Group Green will also play 24 matches over a span of 4 days, after which the bottom 5 squads will be eliminated from the competition. Those finishing from the 4th to 11th spot will be relegated to the Survival Stage.

PMGC League Group Green Day 1 map rotation and schedule

Day 1 of the second week will feature six matches in total across three PUBG Mobile maps. The matches will be played in the following order:

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Sanhok Match 4 - Erangel Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Teams competing in Group Green

The 16 teams selected out of a random draw of 48 teams to compete in Group Green are as follows:

Bacon Time (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Evos Reborn (Indonesia) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) INCO Gaming (Brazil) A7 Esports (Brazil) Knights (U.S.A) POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) One Million Esports (Morocco) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) HHVP (Ex NAVI) (CIS) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Nova Esports (China) Donuts USG (Japan)

Where and when to Watch:

The broadcast for Group Green’s matches will start at 4:15 PM (IST) on the official YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in multiple languages.

Top teams to watch out for in PMGC Group Green

Nova Esports from China will be the outright favorites to top the group. The team looks in great shape and will be hoping for an easy qualification through to the finals from the League Stage.

However, some of the strongest teams from around the world will be challenging them. HHVP from Russia has a lot of experience competing on the international stage. With players such as Mequ and Matic, the team will make life difficult for all other contenders.

Vampire Esports from Thailand and GodLike Stalwart from Mongolia will also be the squads to look out for. Both teams are high on confidence, having won multiple tournaments this year, along with a lot of international experience, which they will use to topple the other squads.

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports On our way to conquer! Team Stalwart on ulaantabar airport with patriotism, strong belief and determination! On our way to conquer! Team Stalwart on ulaantabar airport with patriotism, strong belief and determination! https://t.co/3b0ZGIpDf8

Other than these teams, Alpha 7 Esports from Brazil and Bacon Time from Thailand are also squads to be reckoned with at PMGC this year. Both these teams have had strong performances in 2022 and will aim for the top 3 spots in their PMGC Group starting tomorrow.

Dark horses like Damwon Gaming from South Korea, Evos Reborn from Indonesia, and the Knights from the U.S.A. will also look for their opportunity to strike.

Poll : 0 votes