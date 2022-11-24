PMGC 2022 League Group Yellow Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The opening day of the PMGC League Group Yellow belonged to Geek Fam and Geekay Esports, who dominated their competition in many games, finishing in first and second places with 92 and 83 points, respectively.

Trained to Kill, aka T2K, had a fantastic day and came third with 65 points. They didn't get a single Chicken Dinner. FaZe Clan, IHC Esports, and Four Angry Men claimed 58, 57, and 47 points, respectively, in six matches.

PMGC Group Yellow Day 1 summary

Geek Fam secured first place after PMGC Group Yellow Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile )

Match 1 - Erangel

China's Four Angry Men kicked off their PMGC campaign with a bang, winning an 11-kill Chicken Dinner and picking up 26 points in the first match. Geekay, a squad from Saudi Arabia, showed great resistance but could not get the win. They earned the second spot with seven eliminations. Geek Fam secured 11 frags in the game and came third. They were followed by Furious Gaming.

Match 2 - Miramar

Reject set up aggressive gameplay and topped the match standings with 24 points in this match. The side acquired 12 kills but failed to get the Chicken Dinner. Geekay successfully won the game and managed to get five finishes. With aggressive gameplay, Geek Fam got 11 eliminations but was unfortunately knocked out of the match early on.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Geekay Esports took the second Chicken Dinner, increasing their points in the overall standings. After a 13-kill victory in the third match, the team registered 62 points on the leaderboard. Nepali squad T2K performed admirably in this match, coming second with six eliminations.

Day 1 overall standings of PMGC Group Yellow (Image via PUBG Mobile )

Match 4 - Erangel

Geek Fam clinched the fourth match after defeating FaZe Clan and IHC Esports in thrilling battles. This was another standout performance from the side, showcasing the confidence and synergy shared among the squad members. Geekay Esports acquired third place in this game with only two points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Besiktas Esports emerged as the winner in the fifth match with eight finishes, thanks to Peach's exploits in the last circle. This individual is a member of the squad.

T2K Esports lost an easy battle and came second with eight frags. Geek Fam finished third and had 10 eliminations, and right behind them were Game-Lord.

Match 6 - Erangel

FaZe Clan ended the day with a nine-kill win on Erangel, which propelled them to fourth place in the overall rankings. T2K Esports saw another second-placed finish with four frags. IHC Esports got eliminated early on in this match but managed to get 12 eliminations to their name.

