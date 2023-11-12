PMGC 2023 Group Red Day 4: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals and Survival Stage

November 12 marked the end of Group Red’s matches in 2023's PMGC Group Stage. NS RedForce, a South Korean squad, is now at the top with 203 points. Chinese team STE is behind them in second place with 186 points, while Indonesia's Morph is third with 178 points. These three clubs have now sealed their spots in the Grand Finals, scheduled for December 8 to 10.

Nigma Galaxy couldn't play well consistently on Days 2 and 3 and ended up in the fourth position with 165 points. Duksan finally regained their pace on Day 4 and grabbed the fifth spot with 163 points. NASR and Inco Gaming captured the 10th and 11th places, respectively.

The 4th to 11th-ranked teams got a slot in the Survival stage. The remaining bottom five squads have been knocked out of this PUBG Mobile competition.

PMGC Group Red overall standings

Overall rankings of Group Red (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Qualified teams for Finals

NS RedForce STE Morph

Qualifiied teams for Survival Stage

Nigma Galaxy Duksan Esports Yoodo Alliance N Hyper Faze Clan NB Esports NASR Inco Gaming

Day 4 overview

Match 19 - Sanhok

Nigma Galaxy saw a terrific start to this event's final day, emerging victorious with 17 points in the first encounter. Inco Gaming and DS showed some good moves, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively. Yoodo and STE got eight points each.

Match 20 - Erangel

After struggling in several games in this PMGC Group Red event, Konina Power registered their first victory with 19 points. FaZe Clan saw an amazing run and added 15 points to their name. Yoddo Alliance gained 12 points after showing some resistance.

Match 21 - Erangel

Duksan Gaming got a 21-point Chicken Dinner after not playing as well in the last two days. NB Esports claimed 10 points, while Rext Ruya collected nine points in Match 3 of the PMGC Group Red Day 4.

Match 22 - Erangel

N Hyper Esports came out victorious in the last match with 21 points. Yoodo Alliance saw another steady run and collected 14 important points. NASR and NS Red Force earned 11 and 8 points, respectively.

Match 23 - Miramar

Duksan Gaming picked up their second Chicken Dinner of the day with 16 points. Morman and Dnzenxs helped FaZe Clan get 13 important points. Seven Elements and NB Esports collected 11 and 10 points.

Match 24 - Miramar

Duksan Gaming registered their third Chicken Dinner of Day 4 with 20 points in this game. Next Ruya obtained 16 points, but it was not enough to enter the top 11 of the PMGC Group Red's overall standings.