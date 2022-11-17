PMGC League Group Green Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The second week of the 2022 PMGC League commenced today, with the members of Group Green competing in six matches. HVVP, the former roster of Natus Vincere, acquired first place with 85 points, showing consistent performances throughout the day.

Evos and Alpha 7 Esports finished second and third, while Nova Esports claimed fourth place. Fire Flux and Powr Esports jumped to the first page of the scoreboard after an admirable display of skills in the sixth match. GodLike Stalwart sat in the eighth position, while Bacon Time slipped to 14th place following poor performances in their last five games.

PMGC Group Green Day 1 highlights

HVVP is in first place after Day 1 of PMGC League Group Green (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

The opening game of Group Green saw an exciting battle from start to finish, where Thai team Bacon Time took their first Chicken Dinner with nine kills. They successfully defeated Skylightz Gaming and Donuts USG in the final zone to capture the victory.

GodLike Stalwart and HVVP (ex NAVI) also started the day well and claimed fourth and fifth places. Nova Esports eliminated Powr in Jataka, but just a few minutes later, Alpha 7 Esports knocked them out of the match.

Match 2 - Miramar

Brazilian giant Alpha 7 Esports won a tough fight against China's Nova Esports to claim an 11-kill Chicken Dinner. This one was also a nail-biting match for fans, as they witnessed many exciting fights between the teams.

Nova Esports and 1 Million Esports came second and third, with five and four eliminations. HVVP acquired 11 frags despite being eliminated earlier. GodLike Stalwart and Fire Flux did not score a single point in this game.

Day 1 overall standings of PMGC Group Green (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Defending PMGC champion Nova Esports clinched their first win with eight finishes, thanks to paraboy and Order's excellent gameplay. To secure second place, HVVP once again played brilliantly and collected 18 points. Underdog 1 Million Esports also performed well and came third with six kills.

Match 4 - Erangel

After two poor matches, GodLike Stalwart bounced back by winning an eight-kill Chicken Dinner. The team had perfect cover near Novorepnoy Bridge in the last few circles, and they held their position excellently till the end. Evos Reborn from Indonesia was in second place, while Japan's Donuts claimed the third spot.

Match 5 - Miramar

Having performed quite well in all five matches, HHVP finally earned their first Chicken Dinner with seven kills. Evos Reborn saw another podium finish, coming second with nine eliminations. Alpha 7 Esports took third place with nine frags as well, while GodLike didn't collect any points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Powr, who was in the bottom spot after the fifth match, set up a strong comeback and ended their day with a 15-kill victory. Fire Flux and Knights also got their momentum going and secured the second and third places, with 12 and 10 kills, respectively.

