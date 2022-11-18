PMGC League Group Green Day 2: Teams, schedule, Day 1 highlights, and where to watch 

Veteran Russian squad HVVP had a fabulous opening day at the PMGC Group Green, capturing the pole position with 85 points after six thrilling matches.

Day 2 of the Group kicks off at 4:15 pm IST and will feature another six nail-biting games. Every team will try to secure a spot on the scoreboard as 50% of the matches will be wrapped up today.

PMGC Group Green Day 2 map order

Day 2 of PMGC Group Green will be livestreamed on the official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Tik Tok channels of PUBG Mobile Esports. The matches will be played as follows:

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Sanhok Match 4 - Erangel Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Teams participating in Group Green:

Bacon Time (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Evos Reborn (Indonesia) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) INCO Gaming (Brazil) A7 Esports (Brazil) Knights (U.S.A) POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) One Million Esports (Morocco) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) HHVP (Ex NAVI) (CIS) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Nova Esports (China) Donuts USG (Japan)

PMGC Group Green Day 1 summary

Thai team Bacon Time was off to a good start with a Chicken Dinner, but they were unable to perform in the other five matches, due to which they slumped to 14th place with 33 points in the overall standings.

Brazilian's Alpha 7 clinched the second game and also had stellar performances in some of the other games. The team is currently in third place with 64 points and 30 eliminations.

Nova Esports won the third match that was played on the Sanhok map. The game saw a fabulous showing from their stars Paraboy and Order, who claimed four kills each. The Chinese squad is currently in fourth place with 56 points and 26 eliminations.

One Million Esports from Morocco set up some impressive exploits despite being an underdog team. They garnered 51 points in six matches and placed fifth on the overall leaderboard.

Heading into the sixth game, Fire Flux and Powr were in the 12th and 16 spots, but their fabulous executions in the last match helped them secure the sixth and seventh place with 47 and 44 points in the overall rankings, respectively.

GodLike Stalwart, who won the fourth match in the PMGC Group Green Day 1, occupied eighth place with 43 points. The team faced some early eliminations in a few matches and will be looking to finish in the top five on Day 2 to reclaim their position in the tournament.

Damwon KIA and PMWI 2022 champion Vampire Esports are in the 10th and 11th spots following the conclusion of six matches. Both teams are known for their fantastic gameplay and will hope to grab a respectable spot in the PMGC Group.

Malaysia's Yoodo Alliance and Brazil's Inco Gaming did not have a good day as they finished in 14th and 15th place with 24 and 22 points, respectively.

