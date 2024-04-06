PMGO 2024 Brazil Main Event Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Japanese team Reject dethroned Alpha 7 Esports from the top spot on Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Main Event Brazil. In its 12 matches, the club has scored 111 points, 71 of which came on the second day. Reject has acquired two Chicken Dinners and 66 eliminations so far. This group's aim will now be to lift its first international trophy.

Alpha 7 Esports, from Brazil, could not maintain its supremacy from Day 1, slipping to second place with 99 points the following day. The lineup accumulated only 28 points on April 6. They will look to regain their rhythm in the remaining six matches on April 7 and clinch the PMGO 2024 title.

S2G Esports, who saw a slow start to the event, moved up to the third spot in the overall rankings after winning two consecutive Chicken Dinners on Day 2. The Turkish team played remarkably and registered 99 points after 12 matches. This superstar squad is now in the race for the Global Open trophy.

PMGO 2024 Main Event overall scoreboard after Day 2

Here are the points each team has after 12 matches:

Reject - 111 points Alpha 7 Esports - 99 points S2G Esports - 99 points IW NRX - 92 points BOOM Esports - 91 points IHC Esports - 83 points Vampire Esports - 70 points Team Falcons - 68 points Regnum Carya Bra - 67 points Death Wolves - 53 points Nova Esports - 50 points HFIYS Esports - 45 points Dplus KIA - 45 points Smoke Gaming - 43 points Zebra Master - 42 points Royals of War - 42 points

IW NRX sealed the fourth spot with 92 points despite not winning any matches. BOOM Esports, who won the PMSL 2024 SEA Spring, has claimed the fifth rank with 91 points and one Chicken Dinner. IHC Esports slipped to sixth place with 83 points after their mediocre performance on April 6.

Vampire and Team Falcons have been inconsistent in terms of their gameplay over the first two days, scoring 70 and 68 points, respectively. Nova Esports struggled in its 12 matches, as this beloved Chinese squad scored only 50 points and came 11th on the leaderboard. They will endeavor to finish the PMGO in a respectable spot.

HFIYS Esports, who was the table topper in the Qualifier Finals stage, improved its gameplay on Day 2 and moved up to the 12th position with 45 points. Dplus KIA from South Korea had a disappointing Day 2, as the renowned lineup ended up in the 13th spot with 45 points. Smoke Gaming and Zebra Master are ranked 14th and 15th with 43 and 42 points, respectively, after Day 2 of the PMGO.