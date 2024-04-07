PMGO 2024 Main Event Day 3: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and Day 2 results 

The third and final day of the PMGO 2024 Main Event Brazil is set for April 7 at 6:30 PM IST. All 16 participating clubs will take on each other in their remaining six encounters on Sunday. The final day will decide which team will lift the major trophy of the year. After the second day, the difference in points between the top five teams has narrowed, so today the fight for the title will be exciting.

Reject from Japan jumped to first place after exhibiting top-tier performances on Saturday. Alpha 7 and S2G Esports were in second and third positions, respectively. On the other hand, Nova Esports and Dplus KIA had a below-average run in their previous 12 matches.

PMGO 2024 Main Event participants

Here are the participating clubs in the main event:

Nova Esports (China) S2G Gaming (Turkey) RC Bra Esports (Turkey) IW NRX (Turkey) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Team Falcons (Mongolia) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) Zebra Master (Brazil) Death Wolves (Brazil) Smoke Gaming (Brazil) BOOM Esports (Indonesia) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Dplus KIA (South Korea) Reject (Japan) Royals of War (Mexico) HFIYS Esports (United Kingdom)

Day 3 schedule and how to watch

The third day of the PMGO Main Event will begin with the first encounter in the Sanhok map at 6:30 pm. After that, the next three consecutive matches are scheduled in Erangel. The last two games of the tournament will be hosted in Miramar. The regional and main YouTube channels of PUBG Mobile Esports will broadcast it live in different languages.

Here is the map rotation for Global Open Day 3:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

Overall Standings after Day 2

Reject has posted 111 points on the leaderboard after the conclusion of Day 2. The Japanese lineup was outstanding in their last seven matches and will now strive to win the PMGO title. Alpha 7 Esports and S2G were only 12 points behind the table topper after 12 matches.

IW NRX from Turkey (92) and BOOM Esports (91) from Indonesia were fourth and fifth places, respectively. Both teams are still in the race for the trophy and they will aim to perform consistently on Sunday.

IHC Esports, the winning squad of the PMGC 2023, ranked sixth with 83 points, followed by Vampire Esports. Nova Esports has accumulated 50 points in 12 encounters and stood 11th in the overall rankings after Day 2.