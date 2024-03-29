PMGO 2024 Qualifier Finals Day 1: Overall standings, summary, and more

Groups A and B of the PMGO 2024 Qualifier Finals have played their five matches each on Day 1. They will play their remaining fixtures on March 29, after which the top eight teams from each group will move to Day 3 of this stage. The best 16 teams will clash against one another in six matches on March 30, with the winner progressing to the main event and the second to ninth-ranked teams moving to the Prelims.

After Day 1, Zebra Masters from Brazil was the top performer in Group A of the PMGO Qualifiers Finals, while INCO Gaming and Insanity Sports came in second and third ranks. While Team Falcons, who acquired the ex-Stalwarts Esports athletes, topped the table in Group B, Ground Zero Mercenaries and Royals of War came second and third.

Day 1 Overall standings of PMGO Qualifier Finals Groups A and B

Here is the overall scoreboard for each group after Day 1:

Group A

Zebra Master - 48 points iNCO Gaming - 48 points Insanity Sports - 45 points Invictus Team - 43 points Money Makers - 39 points MadBulls - 39 points INTENSE GAME - 30 points QG Esports - 27 points Decha Alpha - 23 points HIPERNOVA - 22 points Maryland Esports - 22 points Horaa Esports - 21 points StrangersBD - 17 points Faction Brazil - 14 points Action Nek Esports - 14 points FOUR Senses Esports - 8 points

Group B

Team Falcons - 50 points Ground Zero Mercenaries - 48 points Royals of War - 39 points Smoke Gaming - 38 points Ventrue - 38 points Four Magic - 30 points Six Karma - 30 points RUKH eSports - 28 points Night Fury - 28 points Entity7 - 21 points Black Scorpion - 20 points HFIYS Esports - 18 points Golden Eagles Esports - 17 points De Muerte - 17 points Be Bold - 16 points Death Wolves - 13 points

In Group A of this PMGO stage, Zebra Masters and INCO Gaming grabbed 48 points each on the opening day. Insanity, Invictus, and Money Makers also performed well, scoring 45, 43, and 39 points, respectively. These top five teams of Day 1 hail from Brazil. They will aim to remain consistent on the second day of the Global Open Qualifiers Finals.

In Group B, Team Falcons captured the prime spot with 50 points despite not winning a single game. Ground Zero, Royals, and Smoke collected 48, 39, and 38 points to their respective names. Popular club RUKH Esports from Kazakhstan came eighth with 28 points. Death Wolves was in the last position of the PMGO Qualifier Group B after Day 1.