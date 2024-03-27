PMGO 2024 Qualifiers Finals: Teams, schedule, format, dates, and more

The Qualifier Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 will be played from March 28 to 30 in São Paulo, Brazil. A total of 32 teams from the Open Qualifier have seized their seats in the upcoming stage. This tournament is the first major of the year, where popular clubs worldwide will be seen fighting for an enormous prize pool of $500,000.

In the Qualifier Finals, each participating team will be given a cash prize of $2000. The Prelims stage, scheduled for April 1 to 3, has a total prize of $80,000. While the main event, planned for April 5 to 7, will feature $356,000 in prize money.

Format of PMGO 2024 Qualifiers Finals

This phase of the Global Open will be organized across three days. The 32 teams will be seeded randomly into two groups. In the first two days, each group, featuring 16 teams, will play five matches, with the top eight progressing to Day 3. The bottom eight teams from both groups will be knocked out of the PMGO.

The best 16 teams will then collide against one another on the third day. The top-ranked team will acquire a spot in the main event, while the second to ninth-placed teams will ensure their spots in the Prelims. A total of 16 partnered clubs will given direct spots in the Prelims. These 24 teams will compete for the eight spots in the main event.

Qualified teams for the PMGO Qualifiers Finals

Here are the two groups for the Qualifiers Finals;

Group A (Day 1)

iNCO Gaming Insanity Sports Money Makers Horaa Esports MadBulls Zebra Master Four Sense Esports HIPER Nova Faction Brazil Action Nek Esports Decha Alpha StragersBD Intense Game Maryland Esports Invictus Team OG Esports

Group B (Day 2)

Smoke Gaming Death Wolves Six Karma Be Boald Royals of War Ventrue Inc Entity7 Rukh Esports Black Scorpion Golden Eagles Esports Four Magic De Muerte HFIYS Esports Team Falcons Night Fury Ground Zero Mercenaries

Map orders for Days 1 and 2

Groups A and B will play five matches each. Here is the map rotation for each day:

Match 1 - Sanhok Match 2 - Erangel Match 3 - Erangel Match 4 - Miramar Match 5 - Miramar

The third and final day of the PMGO Qualifiers Finals will feature six matches. Several experienced teams are taking part in this stage and will aim to achieve their seats in the main event. Recently, Team Falcons recruited the former PUBG Mobile roster of Stalwarts Esports. The superstar lineup will be one of the top contenders for the first spot in the Qualifiers Finals.